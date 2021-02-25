Boeing working with regulators, customers on return of 737 MAX in Asia - exec

FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle
·2 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is working with regulators and customers to return the 737 MAX to the skies in Asia, a senior executive said on Thursday, where it remains grounded nearly two years after two deadly crashes even though it has returned in other markets.

"We're continuing to work with global regulators and our customers to return the 737 MAX to service worldwide," Boeing Vice President Commercial Marketing Darren Hulst told reporters during a briefing on the Southeast Asian market. "But we are going to defer to regulators individually for more information on the timing of recertification by domicile."

Regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain, Canada, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates are among those that have already approved the jet's return to flight following technical modifications and additional pilot training.

Ten airlines are now operating the MAX with more than 13,500 flight hours since the return to service, Hulst said.

So far, all Asian countries have held off from approving the MAX's return, though Boeing said last month it expected to win remaining global regulatory approvals in the first half of 2021.

China was the first country globally to ban the MAX from its airspace in 2019 and it has not indicated when it will lift the ban.

Airlines in China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, India and Fiji operated the MAX before the groundings, with the first crash having occurred in Indonesia in October 2018 followed by one in Ethiopia in March 2019.

Hulst said he remained optimistic about demand for the MAX in the Southeast Asia as part of its broader 20-year demand forecast. It sees demand for 4,400 planes between 2020 and 2039 worth $700 billion at list prices.

That compares to its prior forecast for 4,500 new planes valued at $710 billion between 2019 and 2038, which was made before the coronavirus pandemic led to a plunge in demand for travel.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Additional reporting and writing by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Just Jumped

    Engine failures aboard two Boeing-built airplanes over the weekend cost Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock two straight days of stock market declines this week. In late morning trading, at 11:35 a.m. EST, Boeing stock is up 5.8%. Well, it could be because Boeing learned a lot about the practice of PR from that particular trial by fire.

  • HSBC, Barclays challenged over bond linked to Vietnamese coal project

    HSBC and Barclays, which have pledged to stop financing new coal projects, have been challenged by a legal group over a Japanese bond it says will contribute to the financing of coal-fired power in Vietnam. Both banks have come under pressure from investors keen to see them do more to help the world shift to a low-carbon economy and HSBC faces a shareholder vote over its fossil fuel financing at its annual meeting in April. While both have policies to refrain from financing new coal plants, the complaint focuses on their alleged role in helping to fund others who go on to finance such projects.

  • Bailey warns of EU land grab from the City

    The Bank of England’s governor has warned the EU not to demand euro derivatives trading is settled in the bloc’s clearing houses, saying to do so would be a “very serious escalation”. Andrew Bailey said the bloc is pursuing a “location policy” as it aims to snap up financial services activity post-Brexit. He said it appears that the EU is not seeking to establish ‘equivalence’ with the UK, instead working to make euro-denominated derivatives clearing activity shift to European hubs. Mr Bailey warned the EU may introduce legislation to increase pressure on companies to shift their activities onto the Continent. “I have to say to you that would be highly controversial – and that would be something that we would have to, and want to, resist very firmly,” he said. In stock markets, energy giant BP surged 5pc as its boss said it would take time before investors were convinced by its green strategy. The FTSE 100 group rose 15.3p to 298.8p, giving the blue-chip index an upwards boost as equities shrugged off Tuesday’s brief tech-stock rout. Bernard Looney, the BP chief executive, told attendees at the second day of International Petroleum Week, the industry’s biggest event in London, that his company was working on winning people over to its ambitions, which include cutting oil and gas output by 40pc. “We’ve outlined the ambition, we’ve redone our planning prices, we’ve done all the theoretical work,” Mr Looney said. “I’m fully confident that, over time, that will be acknowledged. But I understand that investors have questions whether we can do it or not.” Peer Royal Dutch Shell also rose amid a broader return of the recovery rally, climbing 52p to £14.29. The FTSE 100 shook off a bout of early underperformance to post a moderate gain, with international earners recovering initial losses as the pound eased back, having broken through $1.42 overnight. Travel-linked stocks continued to rise on a reopening play, with Rolls-Royce and International Consolidated Airlines among top blue-chip climbers, while Tui, Carnival and easyJet all performed well on the FTSE 250. Vodafone was the biggest FTSE 100 faller, dropping 4.4p to 125.5p after detailing plans to float a stake in its Vantage Towers business on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Reckitt Benckiser fell 88p to £58.82 despite posting full-year results that showed record sales growth, with analysts warning the luxury goods giant may struggle to replicate the momentum its hygiene business has shown through the pandemic. InterContinental Hotels fell 76p to £51.50 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the group from “buy” to “hold”. Analyst Andre Juillard said the risk-reward outlook for the group was “on balance” following a recent share price rally in reopening hopes, saying its exposure to fast-growing markets such as North America and China appears to be baked into the price. Travel food retailer SSP, owner of Ritazza and Upper Crust, dropped 25.4p to 343.2p in a reversal of fortune from Tuesday’s gains, becoming the biggest dropper among the mid-caps. Shopping centre operator Hammerson jumped 2.9p to 25.6p amid pre-Budget reports that the Government will continue to offer substantial support to businesses as it aims to slowly reopen the economy. Elsewhere, Metro Bank shares dived 14.9p to 135p after its annual losses deepened severely due to the pandemic. The challenger bank posted a statutory pre-tax loss of £311.4m, compared with a £130.8m loss the year before.

  • Why SPAC Stock Churchill Capital IV Crashed Today

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) plunged 18.5% on Wednesday, following the special purpose acquisition company's deal with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors. Churchill's stock price surged to a high of $64.86 on Feb. 18 following reports that the SPAC was in talks to merge with Lucid. Churchill Capital IV's stock price is down sharply since announcing its deal with Lucid Motors.

  • United 777 plane flew fewer than half the flights allowed between checks: sources

    A United Airlines plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Saturday had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown nearly 3,000 cycles, equivalent to one take-off and landing, which compares to the checks every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine incident in 2018, said the sources. United declined to comment.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Continues To Rally Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD received strong support above 1.4150 and is trying to get back above 1.4180.

  • Biden orders 100-day review amid supply chain strains

    The United States has grappled with shortages of medical gear and computer chips, among other items.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of TClarke plc (LON:CTO)

    Does the February share price for TClarke plc ( LON:CTO ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Should You Investigate Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) At UK£0.70?

    Air Partner plc ( LON:AIR ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • Did LXI REIT's (LON:LXI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 21%?

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Build; EIA Expected to Report a Draw

    Oilpice.com is saying the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are reportedly once again at odds over oil supply management.

  • China's Weibo hires banks for Hong Kong secondary listing, sources say

    Chinese social media platform Weibo Corp has appointed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and CLSA to work on its planned Hong Kong secondary listing in the final half of 2021, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The listing by China's largest microblogging platform could raise up to $700 million, one of those people said, as the company joined a wave of Hong Kong share sales by U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Showing Exhaustion Again

    Crude oil markets have went back and forth on Tuesday, as we are starting to see significant cracks in the ice of the uptrend showing up.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 90.095, Strengthens Over 90.100

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 90.095 to 90.100.

  • Apple’s Cook Discusses M&A, App Store Scrutiny at Annual Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook fielded questions on mergers and acquisitions, the impact of Covid-19, and the company’s supply chain during a virtual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.Narrating a slide show, Cook summarized many of the company’s new products and initiatives announced over the past year. He spoke about the latest iPhones and the growing potential of the Apple Watch, while noting that the AirPods Max headphones have quickly become “hugely popular” with users. He also discussed Apple’s efforts to combat the pandemic, climate change, and the San Francisco Bay Area housing crisis.During a question and answer session, Cook said Apple is on track to meet its environment goals, including becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and transitioning its products to using recycled materials. He also reiterated Apple’s recent privacy changes, including an imminent plan to limit ad targeting on its devices.Cook said the company bought almost 100 smaller companies over the past six years and makes a deal about every three to four weeks. Asked about gender pay equity, the CEO said Apple pays men and women equally across the world and has stopped asking applicants about their salary history to help ensure equity.The Apple boss was also quizzed about supply chain diversification. Cook said Apple is always looking to improve and make changes across its business, without commenting specifically on any supply chain changes. Apple has been seeking to expand production outside of China, including in India and Vietnam, Bloomberg News has reported.Cook also responded to regulatory scrutiny of the App Store, saying the service isn’t an antitrust issue. “Apple doesn’t have a dominant position in any market we compete in, not in any product category, not in any service category, and not in software or apps,” the CEO said. “This competitive marketplace pushes all of us to be better. So while scrutiny is always fair, accusations like these fall apart after a reasonable examination of the facts.”As he has done before, Cook also suggested that he eventually wants staff to return to the office to improve collaboration. Still, he noted that the company was able to have a prolific past year working remotely.Given the pandemic’s continued impact, Apple held its annual shareholder meeting online. Kate Adams, the company’s general counsel, oversaw the voting portion of the meeting. As is typical, all of Apple’s board members were re-elected and its auditor Ernst & Young was ratified.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Signals Fed to Keep Buying Bonds Even as Outlook Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the pandemic-damaged U.S. economy even as he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year.“The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, and it is likely to take some time for substantial further progress to be achieved,” he told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday.He also played down concerns of an inflationary outbreak from another big fiscal stimulus package or from an unleashing of pent-up demand as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against the virus. And he called the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.The Fed is currently buying $120 billion of assets per month -- $80 billion of Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage-backed debt -- and has pledged to keep up that pace “until substantial further progress” has been made toward its goals of maximum employment and 2% inflation.The chairman “gave absolutely no indication that the Fed is thinking about changing its very dovish policy stance,” Cornerstone Macro analysts Roberto Perli and Benson Durham wrote in a note to clients.Powell’s testimony occurred against the backdrop of growing optimism about the economy as vaccines against the coronavirus are more widely disseminated and expectations of further fiscal stimulus from President Joe Biden and Congress mount.Bond yields have risen on the economy’s better prospects and in anticipation of faster inflation. Some traders have also brought forward their expectations for the Fed’s first interest-rate increase since it slashed rates effectively to zero last year.Powell said it was important to determine what was behind the higher bond yields, namely expectations of a return to a more normal economy.“In a way, it’s a statement on confidence on the part of markets that we will have a robust and ultimately complete recovery,” he said.Market price action was volatile in the aftermath of Powell’s opening statement text release, with 10-year yields initially rising a couple of basis points to 1.3875% session highs, before the move quickly faded and yields dropped back lower by about the same amount.Interest-rate swap markets are pricing the first 25 basis point of Fed hikes around mid-2023, versus the early-2024 time frame priced in at the beginning of this month.Read More: Traders See Earlier Fed Hikes, Even as Goldman Cautions on PaceTechnology company shares led a decline in U.S. stock prices on Tuesday on concern that valuations had gotten out of hand amid higher bond yields and bets on faster inflation. Even with recent weakness, though, the S&P 500 index is still up more than 70% from lows struck last March.Powell said he didn’t have an opinion on whether that constituted an equity market bubble, noting that there were opinions expressed on both sides of that proposition. “No one can really identify” a bubble, he said.Powell allowed that loose monetary policy has played a role in pushing up asset prices. But he said that other forces were also at play, including expectations of faster economic growth.“While we should not underestimate the challenges we currently face, developments point to an improved outlook for later this year,” Powell said. “In particular, ongoing progress in vaccinations should help speed the return to normal activities.”In response to a question, the Fed chair said growth could come in this year at 6%. The economy contracted by 2.5% last year.The economy started 2021 on a strong note, as retail sales and factory output accelerated. In the wake of the firmer data, Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package is enacted.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee showed little if any deviation from the tone of recent public statements. But “no news” is news in and of itself because it shows the Fed to be unwavering in its policy stance, despite rising Treasury yields and an improving tone in much of the economic data.--Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click hereThe jobs market though has softened, with claims filed for unemployment benefits jumping to a four-week high in the most recent reporting period. Payrolls last month barely rose, by 49,000, after a 227,000 decline in December, and while unemployment dropped to 6.3%, that partly reflected more people leaving the workforce.“The high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower-wage workers and for African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups,” Powell said. “The economic dislocation has upended many lives and created great uncertainty about the future.”He reiterated the Fed’s pledge to keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has accelerated to 2% -- and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time.The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 1.3% in December 2020 from a year earlier, well below the Fed’s 2% inflation target. After stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core inflation clocked in at 1.5%.“I really do not expect that we’ll be in a situation where inflation rises to troubling levels,” Powell said.Temporary InflationHe said inflation will pick up in coming months as current price levels are compared to depressed readings a year ago, when the economy was virtually shut down, but that effect will be temporary.Prices may also be pushed up later in the year by pent-up demand released as a growing number of Americans get vaccinated against the virus. But he said that the increase in inflation was unlikely to be large or long-lasting.Some economists, most prominently former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, have warned that Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could lead to an overheating of the economy and much faster inflation -- a concern that administration officials have pushed back on as exaggerated.While Powell studiously refrained from commenting on the Biden package, he did say that there hasn’t been a strong connection between bigger budget deficits and inflation recently.(Adds Powell bubble comments in 13th, 14th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Re-opening trades keep ripping

    Investors can't keep up with economic optimism right now.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Security Officials Say Poor Intelligence Contributed to Jan. 6 Riot

    Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testified before Congress Tuesday, defending steps taken by his agency to prepare for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and blaming the disaster in part on what he called intelligence failures. Photo: Erin Scott/Pool

  • Ford CEO calls on U.S. government to support EV batteries, charging

    Ford Motor Co's Chief Executive on Wednesday called on the U.S. government to support battery production and charging infrastructure development, as he outlined the automaker's plan to develop electric platforms for its top-selling trucks, vans and SUVs. "We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S.," Ford CEO Jim Farley said at a financial conference, adding that he planned to highlight the issue in talks with government leaders. President Joe Biden is meeting with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss how to secure supplies of electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors used in vehicles, rare earths and pharmaceuticals.