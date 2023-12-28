Boeing's 737 Max being inspected for possible loose bolts on rudder system

The FAA said Thursday it is closely monitoring inspections of Boeing's 737 Max jets for possible loose bolts in the plane's rudder control system. Boeing recommended the inspections after a missing nut was discovered by an international operator during routine maintenance. File Photo by Cityswift/Flickr

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The FAA said Thursday it is closely monitoring targeted inspections of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft looking for a possible loose bolt issue in the plane's rudder control system.

Boeing has urged operators of newer single-aisle airplanes to inspect specific tie rods controlling rudder movement to look for possible loose hardware, and the FAA said it was in contact with the company and airlines as inspections are underway.

"The agency is asking the airlines to work through their approved Safety Management Systems to identify whether any loose hardware has been detected previously and to provide the agency with details on how quickly these two-hour inspections can be completed," the FAA said.

Boeing recommended the inspections after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance on the 737 Max's rudder control linkage.

Boeing also discovered another undelivered aircraft with a loose nut.

The FAA said it will consider additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware.

A spokeswoman for United Airlines, a big 737 Max customer, said the airline isn't expecting any operational impact over the issue.

Boeing and its former CEO agreed in September 2022 to pay more than $200 million to settle claims they "put profits over people" by misleading investors over safety of the 737 Max.

That came after two 737 Max jets crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 killing hundreds of people.