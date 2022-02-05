Boeing's new 777-8 freighter will be the largest and longest-range cargo plane in the industry. See how it stacks up to rival Airbus' A350F.

Boing 777-8F and Airbus A350F. Boeing/Airbus

Plane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus have announced their newest freighters, the 777-8F and the A350F.

Boeing's 777-8F is designed with a larger payload and better fuel efficiency compared to the A350F.

Airbus' cargo plane is expected to have a longer range than the 777-8F and the potential for single-pilot operations.

Boeing just added a new cargo plane to its growing fleet of freighters — the 777-8F.

The plane is part of the 777X family that includes two passenger variants, the 777-8 and the 777-9.

The flagship jet, which is the first to feature folding wingtips, is an upgraded version of the original 777 that took its maiden flight in 1994.

The freighter will replace the industry's aging Boeing 747-400 aircraft as cargo demand continues to rise during the pandemic and operators seek a smaller, more efficient plane.

Boeing's 777-8F is also an environmentally friendly alternative to the planemaker's original 777 freighter, boasting a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency, emissions, and operating costs.

Once finished, the freighter will be the largest and longest-range twin-engine cargo plane on the market. It is expected to enter service in 2027 with Doha-based Qatar Airways as its launch customer.

The airline has ordered 34 of the cargo jets, with the option to add an additional 16. The purchase is worth over $20 billion.

"Boeing has a long history of building market-leading freighter aircraft and Qatar Airways is honored to have the opportunity to be the launch customer for the 777-8 Freighter," Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

The 777-8F will directly compete with Airbus' A350F, which was announced in November at the Dubai Air Show. The plane, which is derived from the A350-1000 passenger jet, is expected to enter service in 2025, two years before Boeing's new freighter.

Currently, four airlines have ordered Airbus' A350F, including seven from US aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corporation…

…four from France-based container shipping company CMA CGM Group…

…seven from Singapore Airlines…

…and four from Air France.

According to Airbus, the cargo plane has a payload capacity of 109 tonnes, compared to the 777-8F's expected capacity of 118 tonnes.

However, the A350F will have a higher maximum payload than Boeing's original 777F, which can carry about 103 tonnes.

Meanwhile, like the 777-8F, Airbus' freighter will be more fuel-efficient than the 777F or 747F, boasting a 20% decrease in fuel burn and emissions.

However, it will still come up short to the 777-8F's 25% improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions.

According to Frederic Horst, managing director consulting at airfreight analysis firm Cargo Facts, the comparison in fuel efficiency between the two jets is complex.

Horst told the Seattle Times that efficiency "will depend how that [weight, engine performance, and aerodynamic engineering] translates into fuel burn differences between the two."

Despite the 777-8F likely outperforming the A350F in terms of efficiency and payload, Airbus' new cargo plane has a longer range.

According to Airbus, the A350F can travel approximately 5,400 miles at maximum capacity, while the 777-8F can only fly about 5,075 miles.

However, according to Boeing, its freighter can fly further than the A350F if it carries the maximum amount of cargo that can be loaded onto the Airbus jet, which is 10 tonnes less than the 777-8F.

In addition to varied performance, the two planes will use different engines. Boeing's 777-8F will use the specially engineered General Electric GE9X engines, which are the largest aircraft engines in the world.

Meanwhile, Airbus' freighter will use Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, used exclusively on the A350 family.

One of the most significant differences between the two freighter planes is the A350F's potential for single-pilot operations, meaning only one pilot would be in the cockpit at a time.

According to Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, the plane's advanced automation, including the ability to auto-descend without pilot input, makes it a good "candidate" for single-pilot operations.

It is likely that both pilots would be in the cockpit for takeoff and landing, though only one would man the controls during cruise while the other would rest.

Boeing has not mentioned single-pilot operations for the new freighter since its Monday announcement.

Despite the differences, both freighters will be essential in meeting the industry's growing cargo demand that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and ocean shipping delays.

