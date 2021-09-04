New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct -WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's delivery of 787 Dreamliners will likely remain halted until at least late October as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has rejected the company's recent proposal to inspect them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The FAA confirmed on July 12 that some undelivered Boeing 787s have a new manufacturing quality issue the company needs to fix before shipment.

Airlines pay most of the purchase price upon delivery.

Boeing met with FAA on Aug. 2 to persuade the agency to approve an inspection method that would speed deliveries with targeted checks rather than nose-to-tail teardowns, the newspaper said.

The regulators flagged internal company disagreements over the aircraft sample size, and repeated that Boeing's employee group that acts as an in-house regulator needs to concur with the company's proposals, the report added.

An FAA spokesman said the agency continues to engage with Boeing and will not sign off on the inspections "until our safety experts are satisfied."

Boeing's 737 MAX and 787 have been afflicted by electrical defects and other issues since late last year, and it only resumed deliveries of the 787 in March after a five-month hiatus.

A Boeing spokesperson said the company was committed to providing full transparency with regulators and working with the FAA through the rigorous process to resume 787 deliveries.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study says Europe is 21 years behind its emissions reduction goals

    Europe's largest utility has shared a study claiming the EU will be 21 years late on emissions goals unless it accelerates its pace.

  • Corporate America, critical of restrictive voting bills, remains largely silent on Texas abortion ban

    An array of large American companies with ties to Texas have declined to stake out a position on the state's strict new abortion ban, a stark contrast with Corporate America's recent willingness to speak out on racial justice, voting rights and other polarizing social issues. Texas-based American Airlines and Dell Technologies, which earlier this year criticized Republican-led attempts to restrict voting access in Texas and other states, have remained silent since the state implemented the abort

  • Market Participants Recognise AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NZSE:AFT) Earnings

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.9x AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited ( NZSE:AFT ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Oxygen Shortage Forces Texas Refinery to Shut Part of Key Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- A refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast shut part of a key process unit due to a lack of oxygen supply amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, with authorities citing increased medical demand for the gas.Citgo Petroleum Corp. is shutting down a section of a sulfur recovery unit known as a B-train for four days due to the loss of third-party oxygen supply “resulting from increased medical field demand,” according to a state environmental filing. Oxygen is used to boost the abilit

  • Akron/Canton area hospital beds at capacity due to COVID-19

    Hospitals in the Akron/Canton region are so overwhelmed, patients are being transferred to Cleveland due to lack of space from a surge of COVID-19 patients caused by the delta variant spread by the unvaccinated.

  • A global shortage of semiconductor chips has hit production of heavy-duty trucks, a report says

    Kenny Vieth, president of ACT Research, said that demand for trucks is strong, but that there is a shortage of parts, reported The Wall Street Journal.

  • Hyundai tackles chip shortage by making its own

    Hyundai Motor has a new plan for beating the global shortage of computer chips.It’s going to make its own.That’s according to a report Friday (September 3) by the Seoul Economy Daily.It says Hyundai is planning to make its own semiconductors for some uses.That as the global shortage forces it and worldwide rivals to halt or slow production.This week saw General Motors say that it would reduce output at most of its North American plants as a result of the problem.Now Hyundai’s research centre and auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis have reportedly led the new chips project.They’ve also worked with manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor.The paper says the new devices will be used in a car to be launched next year.There was no official comment on the report from Hyundai.In June, Reuters reported that it and affiliates were in talks with local chip makers to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Second Refiner Taps U.S. Oil Reserve as Gulf Output Remains Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is granting a second refiner in Louisiana access to the country’s emergency crude stockpiles as most oil-producing platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remain offline after Hurricane Ida. Placid Refining Co. will receive 300,000 barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Department of Energy said Friday, following 1.5 million granted to Exxon Mobil Corp. Thursday. The so-called exchanges require the companies to pay back in kind within two to three months, plus

  • Why China's bitcoin miners are moving to Texas

    Beijing's crackdown on cryptocurrency sends bitcoin entrepreneurs moving to the wild wild west.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • U.S. Gulf Coast oil industry struggles with uneven Ida recovery

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The engine of the U.S. offshore energy production struggled to recover from Hurricane Ida on Friday as a lack of crews, power and fuel left most Gulf Coast oil and gas output offline five days after the storm passed. Ports were reopening, crews returning to offshore facilities and some pipelines restarted as companies completed post-storm evaluations. About half the originally evacuated platforms remained unoccupied and 93% of oil production and 89% of natural gas was offline, government data showed.

  • Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

    Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank's operating committee as well.

  • China's August services activity slumps into contraction- Caixin PMI

    Activity in China's services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, a private survey showed on Friday, as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in August from 54.9 in July, plunging to the lowest level since the pandemic's first wave in April 2020. The grim readings in the private survey, which focuses more on smaller firms in coastal regions, tally with findings in an official survey earlier this week which also showed growth in the services sector slipped into contraction.

  • Oil slips as weak U.S. jobs report gives 'reality check'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday after a weaker than expected U.S. jobs report indicated a patchy economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic. Losses were capped by concerns that U.S. supply would remain limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which cut production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude futures settled lower by 42 cents, or 0.58%, at $72.61 a barrel.

  • Didi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it

    China's ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct. "Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect," it said on Weibo. Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China's capital city was considering taking Didi under state control and had proposed that government-run firms invest in it.

  • Chip shortage forces General Motors to idle North American plants

    General Motors will temporarily shut down eight of its 15 North American assembly plants for a week starting Monday because of a worsening global microchip shortage, according to ABC News.Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and other disasters have disrupted supply chains for semiconductors, which are crucial for thousands of computer-controlled systems in new vehicles.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe shortage has forced

  • Labor Day expected to be busy as tourists flock to smoke-free Central Coast

    Labor Day expected to be busy as tourists flock to smoke-free Central Coast