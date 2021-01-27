The Boeing 777X won't be delivered to airlines until late 2023. Take a look at the enormous new flagship Boeing hopes will be its redemption.

The first flight of the Boeing 777X. Stephen Brashear/Getty

Boeing's newest aircraft, the Boeing 777X, flew for the first time in January 2020 after lengthy delays.

It's the largest twin-engine jet in the world and Boeing's latest new aircraft to fly since the grounding of the 737 Max.

Pandemic-related delays, however, have further pushed back its first delivery until late 2023.

Boeing's latest history-making plane continues to be delayed.

The Boeing 777X will not be delivered until late 2023, its manufacturer announced on Wednesday, further delaying the aircraft's debut well-beyond the planned time frame of 2020. Boeing attributed the delay to numerous factors including the pandemic, reduced demand, and new certification requirements.

The twin-engine jet first graced the skies in January 2020 when it lifted off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington following a day of weather delays. A total of four test aircraft now roam the skies, pushing the limits of the aircraft in advance of its certification to fly passengers.

Boeing designed the 777X to be the first next-generation variant of Boeing's popular 777 product line, which first flew in the 1990s and currently sees service with the world's leading airlines. The plane is equipped with new engines developed by General Electric and a longer pair of wings, enabling it to carry more passengers while operating more efficiently than its predecessor aircraft, effectively replacing the Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet.

When it first took flight, the 777X became the largest twin-engine jet aircraft to ever fly. Though a milestone aircraft for Boeing, its 2020 aerial debut was hampered by the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max and the subsequent worldwide grounding of the narrow-body jet due to issues with the aircraft's software stemming from its development.

Take a look at the plane Boeing hopes will be its redemption.

Boeing's 777 became popular in the mid-90s as the next step up from its 767. Large twin-engine aircraft were gaining popularity due to their efficiency and changing attitudes toward their safety.

A Boeing 777-200 test aircraft. Reuters/Stringer

Fast-forward to more recent days: Boeing looked back to its famous 777 to see if it could be improved using technology from its latest widebody, the smaller 787 Dreamliner.

View of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines of Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore Reuters

And so, the 777X was born.

A Boeing 777X aircraft being built by Boeing. Stephen Brashear/Getty

Just like the aircraft that came before it, Boeing would create two variants, the -8 and -9.

A Boeing 777X aircraft in production. Stephen Brashear/Getty

The -9 aircraft would be the first to be manufactured, with production beginning in October 2017.

A Boeing 777X without paint at Paine Field. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

At 251 feet and 9 inches in the length, the aircraft would be the largest twin-engine aircraft to roam the skies.

A Boeing 777x aircraft. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

Its wingspan is almost as wide as the aircraft is long - wingtip to wingtip it spans 212 feet and 8 inches.

The wingspan of a Boeing 777X. TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

The aircraft has two different wingspan lengths thanks to a unique feature of the aircraft: the wingtips extend flat before takeoff to improve fuel efficiency.

The retractable wingtips of a Boeing 777X. TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

Pilots activate the function via a switch in the cockpit and retract them right after landing to avoid hitting anything on the ground.

A Boeing 777X with its wingtips retracted. TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

The wingspan with the extended wingtips is 235 feet, nearly enough to fit two Boeing 757 aircraft back to back.

A Boeing 777X preparing to take flight. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

While the range of the new -9 and the last generation 777-300ER are comparable, the draw to the new aircraft is its efficiency and extra carrying capacity.

A Boeing 777X taxing back to its hangar. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

The aircraft's increased efficiency and similar range to its predecessors despite the additional load are made possible thanks to General Electric Aviation's GE9X engines.

A General Electric GE9X engine used exclusively on the Boeing 777X. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

The huge engines are large enough for a Boeing 737 fuselage to fit inside.

The GE Aviation GE9X engine powers the Boeing 777X. TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

The fuel-efficient measures of the aircraft lead Boeing to boast that it will offer 10 percent less fuel burn, emissions, and operating costs.

A Boeing 777X aircraft taxing in Washington. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing also estimates that the -9 can carry 426 passengers in a two-cabin configuration, 30 more than the -300ER.

A Boeing 777X taxing to the hangar. TERRAY SYLVESTER/Reuters

Passengers can look forward to larger windows, more natural light, quieter engines, and a more spacious cabin.

A Boeing 777X taxing at Paine Field. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

Its first flight was scheduled for January 24, 2020, three years after production began. That flight was scrapped, however, due to bad weather in the area.

A Boeing 777X taxis following a failed first flight attempt. LINDSEY WASSON/Reuters

The next day, with the sun shining, the aircraft successfully departed from Paine Field north of Seattle and away from the grounded Max aircraft at Boeing Field.

The first flight of the Boeing 777X. Stephen Brashear/Getty

A monumental day for Boeing, the aircraft performed routine tests before heading back to Seattle.

The flight path of the Boeing 777X's first flight FlightRadar24

But not before stopping for a photo with Mt. Rainer, a Boeing staple.

The first Boeing 777X flight landing at Boeing Field. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

The second 777X built by Boeing took flight on April 30, flying for just under 3 hours on its first trip to the skies.

The second Boeing 777X test aircraft taking flight for the first time. Boeing

The second of four flight test aircraft, this plane will test the 777X's flight handling characteristics and performance capabilities. Boeing flew the plane from its birthplace at Everett, Washington's Paine Field to Seattle's Boeing Field.

The second Boeing 777X test aircraft taking flight for the first time. Boeing

A third aircraft took flight on August 3, departing from its home at Paine Field and heading as far south as Salem, Oregon before heading home via Spokane, Washington and a few touch-and-go maneuvers at an airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

Boeing's third 777X aircraft departing on a test flight. Boeing

Source: Flighradar24

This test aircraft will focus on the auxiliary power unit - known as the third engine as it provides additional energy for functions such as engine start - as well as the aircraft's avionics, flight loads, and propulsion performance.

Boeing's third 777X aircraft departing on a test flight. Boeing

Instead of the Boeing house livery that its predecessors wear, the third aircraft's fuselage is nearly all white with the Boeing logo and other small lettering and branding providing the only color.

Boeing's third 777X aircraft departing on a test flight. Boeing

The tail, however, remained the same.

Boeing's third 777X aircraft departing on a test flight. Boeing

The aircraft will continue test flights until it receives certification from the world's aviation regulatory agencies. So far, Boeing has logged around 100 hours of test flying with the new type.

A Boeing 777X test flight. Stephen Brashear/Getty

When it does receive the certification, expected to be rigorous following the issues exposed with the Boeing 737 Max certification, deliveries can begin to customers, with Emirates first on the list.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in Dubai. Reuters

Seven other airlines have the aircraft on order including Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, British Airways, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, and Cathay Pacific.

A Boeing 777X aircraft departing Paine Field. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

As is Boeing's custom, painted on the side of the fuselage of the first test plane are the tails of each airline that has an order in for the plane.

A Boeing 777X aircraft on its first test flight. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The cost per plane stands at $442.2 million, but some airlines receive discounts for buying in bulk.

A Boeing 777X aircraft preparing for takeoff. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

For the majority of the airlines in the list, an Airbus aircraft serves as the flagship, though the 777X will likely take that spot.

A Boeing 777X preparing for its first test flight amid bad weather. Stephen Brashear/Getty

The first delivery - and likely the first passenger flight - of the aircraft is now expected in late 2023 following pandemic-related delays.

A taxing Boeing 777 in Seatle, Washington. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

"This schedule, and the associated financial impact, reflect a number of factors, including an updated assessment of global certification requirements, the company's latest assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with its customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing," Boeing said in a statement.

A Boeing 777X test flight. Stephen Brashear/Getty

Until then, Boeing can revel in its accomplishment of building the world's largest twin-engine jet as the next step towards redemption for the troubled manufacturer.

A Boeing 777X aircraft returns triumphantly following a successful test flight. JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty

