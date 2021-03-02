Boeing's first fighter-like jet completes historic test flight

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) announced Tuesday local time that they've completed the first test flight of a pilotless fighter-like jet devised to operate alongside crewed aircraft.

Why it matters: The "Loyal Wingman" combat drone is serving as the foundation for the Boeing Airpower Teaming System being developed for the company's global defense customers. It has the potential to "revolutionize the RAAF's air combat tactics playbook," per The Drive.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: A Boeing test pilot was monitoring from a ground control station in South Australia's outback during the autonomous plane's flight, according to a joint statement from Boeing and the RAAF.

  • The Australian government has invested US$31 million in the product, which Boeing said previously has drawn interest from countries including the U.S., Reuters notes.

  • It's the first military plane designed and made in Australia in over 50 years.

What they're saying: Air Vice-Marshal Cath Roberts, RAAF Head of Air Force Capability, said in a statement, "The Loyal Wingman project is a pathfinder for the integration of autonomous systems and artificial intelligence to create smart human-machine teams."

Flashback: Boeing's pilotless vehicle flies for first time

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Airlines continue to flock to the Boeing 737 Max as it debuts on Alaska and United places a massive new order

    Alaska Airlines had planned to launch Boeing 737 Max flights in the summer of 2019 but the aircraft's notorious grounding delayed its debut.

  • Tesla Says No To Swap Batteries and Rumors, Yes To Fast Charging For EVs

    Back in 2014, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) demonstrated battery swapping, a process allowing a Tesla driver to pull in with an empty battery, and then have the battery removed and exchanged for a fully charged unit in less time than it took to fill a tank with gas. But, this was the last time the company demonstrated this and the idea was scrapped. Rival Nio Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: NIO) currently offers the battery swap option to owners in China. As reported by Electrek, rumors were swirling that Tesla may be exploring the battery swap idea again. Tesla China's business registration recently added "sales of battery swap facilities for new energy vehicles," according to data provider Tianyancha, wrote CnEVPost. Tesla quickly denied these rumors, while also reinforcing the company does not believe battery pack swapping is a viable solution to increase EV utility. According to news site Shine, a Tesla official said the company believes EV charging is the best way to power its vehicles, and battery swapping is riddled with problems. Benzinga's Take: While it may be faster, battery swapping does seem like it could have more risks than simply plugging in. If a person pulls up to a station that has no charged batteries, the same problem of waiting for a charge exists. Battery degradation is another concern, because customers may not want a battery that has potentially been abused or mistreated by a previous user. And, in the small chance a problem did occur mid swap, the costs and inconvenience could be massive. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVideo: Tesla Semi Spotted In The Wild, Silent As Can BeThe Tesla Model 3 May Retain Resale Value Better Than Any Other Vehicle© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The US Air Force's plan to dodge Chinese missiles means new jobs for airmen who keep fighters flying

    The Air Force needs to spread out to make it harder for adversaries to target its planes, but spreading out means airmen will be spread thin.

  • 2021 Jeep Gladiator RMT Overland Walkaround

    Today we’re taking a look at this RMT Overland Jeep Gladiator Sport Let’s start off with the basics. Before modification this Jeep is a Gladiator Sport powered by a 3.6 liter V6 mated to an 8-speed transmission. It features the max tow package with a 4.10 axle ratio, as well as tech and comfort upgrades like the 8.4 inch Connect touch screen and heated seated and leather wrapped steering wheel. The MSRP of this Gladiator Sport before modification is $46,405. The RMT Overland package is a great option if you want a solid off-roader right from the dealership, without having to install any equipment yourself. It comes with a 3 year, 36,000 mile warranty, is FMVSS compliant, and financing is available. The package includes: A 3.5” JKS suspension lift Fox factory 2.5 performance elite series shocks 17” Mopar beadlock wheels, painted to match the accents colors on the truck 37” BF Goodrich MT KM3 tires, including a full-size spare A fox steering stabilizer Mopar speedometer programmer RMT Rock Sliders RMT Hood Mount Light Brackets Baja designs Squadron LED Light for added visibility A snorkel kit A stubby bumper with stinger Jeep factory black replacement badging Painted springs and suspension accents to match the accent colors on the wheels and the interior And tinted windows This specific Gladiator also features the RMT Design bed rack system which includes the bed rack and accessory plates, a pair of max tracks, a rotopax gas and water can set, as well as a roam roof top tent that is easy to set up and break down, even in the wind. This particular RMT Overland Gladiator also features an optional Warn 10,000 pound winch. This package makes this Gladiator extremely capable from the dealership. The total MSRP for this truck, varies depending on the market, but ranges from $64-$69,000.

  • Why an airline executive is excited about Textron Aviation's new King Air 360, the next generation of a 50-year-old plane

    The King Air family has been an aviation staple since the 1960s and its new latest models include new automated systems and restyled cabins.

  • Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets: report

    State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) plans to order 70 airliners from Airbus and Boeing, Saudi news outlet Maaal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. Saudia is in talks with local banks to raise 11.5 billion riyals ($3.07 billion) to partly finance an order for Airbus A321 narrow-bodied jets and Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliner wide-bodies, Maaal said. The report did not breakdown how many aircraft of each type Saudia was planning to purchase.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • Toyota Supra Dodge Charger Hybrid Is A Nightmare

    Better have some eye soap nearby because you’re gonna need it…

  • Jeep reportedly releasing Peugeot-based, Fiat-built baby 'ute in 2022

    Jeep is now under the same Stellantis-branded roof as Peugeot, among other European carmakers. Anonymous sources told industry trade journal Automotive News that the yet-unnamed model will be positioned directly below the Renegade. Rumors of a baby Jeep have popped up time and again in the past few years, and most claimed it would share its underpinnings with the Fiat Panda 4x4, an immensely capable city car that's a regular sight in the Alps.

  • Exclusive: Scientists at top British universities worked with Chinese nuclear weapons researchers

    Scientists at Britain’s leading universities – including Cambridge, Edinburgh and Manchester – have worked on a string of projects with researchers at China’s nuclear weapons research institution, The Telegraph can reveal. The Telegraph found that British academics have published dozens of papers alongside scientists employed by a Chinese institution that is on a US sanctions list due to its research into developing Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. Several also appear to have worked for the Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP) at the same time as holding posts at British universities. The joint UK-China projects show how taxpayers could be inadvertently funding research at China’s nuclear weapons programme through science funding grants and use of Britain’s cutting edge government-funded science facilities, including the UK’s national supercomputer, ARCHER, and a £260 million particle accelerator called Diamond Light Source. The revelations have been described as a “national scandal” and prompted calls for urgent Government and university action to crack down on risky partnerships. Tom Tugendhat, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, described the links as “extraordinary”, adding: “Some universities’ apparent lack of curiosity about their partners leaves them exposed to accusations of collusion with hostile states, violating human rights, and undermining the security of the UK. “Clearly they need to realise their responsibility but the Government also has an essential role in making sure they’re aware of the consequences arising from these partnerships.” The Security Services have repeatedly raised concerns over relationships between UK universities and China and almost 200 British academics are understood to be under investigation for unwittingly helping the Chinese build weapons of mass destruction. National security In response to the findings, a Government spokesman said that they “will not accept collaborations which compromise our national security and… continue to work with the sector to identify and mitigate the risks of interference". In total, The Telegraph found that scientists at 33 UK universities, including 18 in the prestigious Russell Group including Queen Mary University London (QMUL) and Liverpool, have conducted research in cooperation with CAEP or its subsidiaries. The institutions are supervised by China’s Central Military Council and are on US sanctions lists because they have been tasked with developing Beijing’s nuclear weapons programmes and with finding new ways to put science to military use.

  • Philippines receives COVID-19 vaccine after delays

    The Philippines received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, among the last in Southeast Asia to secure the critical doses despite having the second-highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the hard-hit region. A Chinese military transport aircraft carrying 600,000 doses of vaccine donated by China arrived in an air base in the capital. President Rodrigo Duterte and top Cabinet officials expressed relief and thanked Beijing for the the vaccine from China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. in a televised ceremony.

  • All about ramyeon, the Korean comfort food that’s more than just a trend

    Over the last year, I can say with a clear conscience that I never once hoarded toilet paper. But I did stockpile instant Korean noodles, with no thought or care for those who might go without.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he was encouraging Americans to accept any of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, including the newly approved Johnson & Johnson shot. The U.S. government authorized Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, making it the third to be available in the country following ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. Both of those vaccines require two doses and need to be shipped frozen.

  • Archaeologists found the 'Lamborghini' of chariots preserved near Pompeii

    The eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD covered Pompeii in volcanic ash, leaving it preserved and a famous archaeological site.

  • Thousands of Farmworkers Are Prioritized for the Coronavirus Vaccine

    COACHELLA, Calif. — The sun-baked desert valley tucked behind the San Jacinto Mountains is best known for an annual music festival that draws 100,000 fans a day and a series of lush, oasis resort towns where well-heeled snowbirds go to golf, sunbathe and party. But just beyond the turquoise swimming pools of Palm Springs, more than 10,000 farmworkers harvest some of the country’s largest crops of date palms, vegetables and fruits. Mainly immigrants in the country illegally, they have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in California: In some areas, up to 40% of the workers tested for the virus had positive results. The Rev. Francisco Gómez at Our Lady of Soledad church in Coachella said his parish had been averaging 10 burials a week. “You’re talking about an apocalyptic situation,” he said. Ending the virus’ rampage through farm country has been one of the nation’s biggest challenges. Immigrants in the country illegally are notoriously wary of registering for government programs or flocking to public vaccination sites, and the idea of offering the COVID-19 vaccine to immigrants who are in the country illegally ahead of other Americans has spurred debate among some Republican members of Congress. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But a landmark effort is underway across the Coachella Valley to bring the vaccine directly into the fields. Thousands of farmworkers are being pulled into pop-up vaccination clinics hosted by growers and run by the Health Department. The county is the first in the nation to prioritize farmworkers for vaccination, regardless of their age and health conditions, on a large scale. But public health researchers say such programs will need to expand significantly to have any chance of ending one of the biggest threats to the stability of the country’s food supply. Hundreds of coronavirus outbreaks have crippled the workforce on farms and in food processing centers across the country. Researchers from Purdue University estimate that about 500,000 agricultural workers have tested positive for the virus and at least 9,000 have died from it. In the Coachella Valley, the vaccination program, which began in January, is the culmination of a monthslong effort to educate farmworkers about COVID-19, bringing testing close to their workplaces and encouraging them to stay home if they contract the virus. On breaks from bunching scallions, harvesting artichokes and pruning grapevines, the workers on a recent morning trickled into an open-air warehouse to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They were spared the frustrating online registration process that most Californians must navigate and the hourslong waits that were typical at mass vaccination sites. Once they agreed to be immunized, an employer or organizer scheduled their appointments. Then, all they had to do was show up. Rosa Torres, who packs dates, said she never imagined it could be so simple. “God answered my prayers,” said Torres, 49, an immigrant from Mexico, who was resplendent in matching lime-green shirt, wool cap and mask to mark the occasion. A single mother, she said she could not afford to get sick and miss work. “As soon as we got word vaccines were going to be available, we were making plans,” said Janell Percy, executive director of Growing Coachella Valley, a farmer group that is working with the Health Department. Percy spends frenetic days juggling calls between the county about vaccine availability and growers who inform her of the number of vaccines needed to cover their crews. On a recent morning, she thought all 350 vaccine slots for the next day had been filled, only to hear from a grower that he had nine extra shots from his allotment. “I got to find a grower who wants these so they don’t go to waste,” Percy said as she updated the sheet where she keeps track of distributions with a pencil and an eraser. The challenges to getting farmworkers vaccinated go well beyond worries about their immigration status. The odds of being able to sign up for a vaccine online are low in a population that often lacks broadband access and faces language barriers. Many cannot easily reach vaccination sites in urban areas because they do not have reliable transportation or the ability to leave work in the middle of the day. “Farmworkers are living in a reality that is foreign to most of us, and they are invisible to most of us, but they produce billions of dollars in food distributed across the United States,” said Conrado Bárzaga, chief executive of the Desert Healthcare District. In March 2020, the federal government designated farmworkers as essential — a status that enabled them to continue working under stay-at-home orders but also put them at heightened risk of getting the virus. Policymakers have struggled with how to protect them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised giving agricultural workers early access to the vaccine, but states have taken a range of approaches. Most have not yet started vaccinating agricultural workers, although many have identified them as a priority population. Most have prioritized people age 65 or older, and the average age of farmworkers is 39, with more than half under 44. In California, several counties hope in March to expand eligibility to the entire agricultural workforce. Colorado, Idaho, Michigan and Wisconsin are among states that have said they intend to start vaccinating farmworkers in the coming weeks. But other states have taken steps that could discourage workers from coming forward. In Florida, a citrus powerhouse, people must prove residency to get a vaccine, a requirement that tends to deter unauthorized immigrants. Some pharmacies in Georgia, where people older than 65 are currently eligible for vaccines, have turned away immigrants unable to show a Social Security number. In Nebraska, where immigrants are the backbone of the large meatpacking industry, people without legal status will be vaccinated last, officials said. In Riverside County, farmworker advocates and growers have been fielding calls from across the country about the vaccination effort, which is considered a model for how to administer vaccines to this population. “It’s not just that they prioritized farmworkers — they developed a comprehensive, innovative strategy to ensure vaccine access and acceptance in farmworker communities,” said Alexis Guild, director of health policy at Farmworker Justice, a national advocacy organization. Gov. Gavin Newsom, after a visit to a Coachella pop-up site on Feb. 17, announced that California would make 34,000 vaccines available to farmworkers in the Central Valley, the state’s agricultural heartland. “What this county has done no other county in the state had done,” he said. “We need to replicate this program all up and down the state of California.” But some in Riverside County, which stretches from working-class Los Angeles exurbs to the Salton Sea, have questioned whether farmworkers should be at the front of the line. On a recent evening in Beaumont, about a 30-minute drive from the Coachella Valley, people who had snagged appointments for vaccines through the process available to most California residents — mainly over 65 — idled in their cars for hours in the parking lot of a local middle school. David Huetten, 73, said those confined to wheelchairs in his retirement community had been unable to reach vaccination events like this one. “When you have seniors and teachers who haven’t been vaccinated, I wouldn’t put farmworkers at the top of the list,” he said. In the nearby town of Banning, Olga Rausch, a 73-year-old retired waitress who had still not been able to sign up for a vaccine, questioned why farmworkers should go before other blue-collar workers who also cannot afford to stay home from work. “There are a lot of people living in crowded conditions,” she said. “Why aren’t busboys, dishwashers and people working at the 99-cent store getting the vaccine?” Most people, however, felt it made sense to prioritize farmworkers. “They’re handling our food,” said Don Tandy, a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran. Health officials everywhere are grappling with how to achieve equitable vaccine distribution. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said that delivering the vaccine is core to his coronavirus response, but early data shows that doses have been slower to reach some Black and Latino communities with an elevated risk of infection. In Riverside County, Hispanics represent nearly half the population but have so far received only 20% of doses. Vaccinating farmworkers is a first step toward addressing the equity problem, said U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, a physician who grew up in Riverside County. “We have a moral responsibility to make sure that we do not leave people behind simply because they lack resources or live in certain ZIP codes,” said Ruiz, a Democrat, who has been visiting rural communities to encourage residents to get vaccinated. It has not been easy. Like many Americans, some farmworkers worry the vaccine is not safe, because disinformation has proliferated on social media. Others fear that being vaccinated could expose them to immigration enforcement. Prime Time International, the nation’s largest grower of bell peppers, invited workers to register for the vaccine in January, and “the first question was, ‘Is immigration going to be there?’” recalled Garrett Cardilino, director of field operations for the company. To assuage those fears, Riverside County enlisted grassroots organizations to reach out to farmworkers and reassure them. “There is no chip to track you; there is no negative effect; you don’t lose your fertility,” Montserrat Gomez, an educator with TODEC, a legal-aid nonprofit organization that serves immigrants, told a group of about 30 workers in masks gathered by a spinach field in the town of Winchester. “The vaccine is now available for you,” she said. “Many people wish they had this opportunity.” Asked whether they knew anyone who had been stricken by the virus, most of the workers raised their hands. Several knew someone who had died. Rose Perez, a 36-year-old worker at Full Farms, a vegetable farm in the city of Hemet, said she remained suspicious of the vaccine, even though her sister had become gravely ill with the coronavirus. “I read that nurses died after taking the vaccine,” she said. “No one in my family is taking it.” Domingo Juan, a Guatemalan, also said he did not trust the vaccine: “This sickness has been around for a long time. Suddenly there’s a cure?” But after the talk, several workers returned to the fields to harvest bok choy and said they were ready to sign up. Among them was Luis Valdivia, 48, who recently recovered from the virus but had to go without pay during his illness. “I suffered too much, lost 37 pounds,” said Valdivia, his voice still hoarse after weeks of intense coughing. “I’ll take the vaccine; that way, I’ll be able to keep working.” Two rows over, America Aguilera, 46, said she could not remember immigrants in the country illegally getting preferential treatment for anything in her 21 years in the United States. “With all due respect,” she said, “it’s about time we got the opportunity to be first at something.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • China moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX

    China's aviation regulator said on Monday its major safety concerns with the Boeing Co 737 MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests but it was studying a plan with U.S. planemaker for clearing aircraft to fly. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) conducted comprehensive and in-depth technical scrutiny of the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said, giving the regulator's stance on the plane which China grounded in early 2019.

  • Oil down more than 1% on Chinese fuel demand doubts, OPEC supply concerns

    Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday as fears that Chinese oil crude consumption is slowing and that OPEC may increase global supply following a meeting this week. "There's some talk that their strategic reserves are filled up, and so some people are betting against the Chinese continuing to drive oil prices," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. OPEC oil output fell in February as a voluntary cut by Saudi Arabia added to agreed reductions under a pact with allies, a Reuters survey found, ending a run of seven consecutive monthly increases.

  • Warriors recall Jordan Poole, Nico Mannion from NBA G League

    The Warriors on Monday announced that they have recalled Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion from Santa Cruz in the NBA G League.

  • Column: Hendrick finds victory lane with rare outside hire

    Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson.

  • China manufacturing weakens for third month in February

    China’s manufacturing recovery weakened for a third month in February as exports and new orders declined, according to two surveys released Monday. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by a prominent business magazine, Caixin, declined to 50.9 from January’s 51.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. A separate PMI issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 50.6 from 51.3.