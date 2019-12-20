Boeing's Starliner Falls Short in Big Blow to NASA's Crewed Program

From Popular Mechanics

This morning Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, built to carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, suffered an anomaly after it launched from Florida.

Media, satellite trackers, and space enthusiasts around the world were kept in early morning suspense as the picture perfect launch became a crisis high above Earth when the spacecraft was reported to have suffered an "off nominal insertion" into orbit.

So what does this mean for Starliner and NASA's crewed ambitions?

According to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, the spacecraft has a "Mission Elapsed Time anomaly causing the spacecraft to believe it was in an orbital insertion when it was not."

The MET is a pretty basic function of a spacecraft, but it is a vital one since everything it's programmed to do happens at a specific time, and for a specific amount of time. It's the basics behind all space navigation.

Boeing seems to have built a modern spacecraft that lost track of the time. Boeing officials say they don’t yet know the root cause.

At an all-hands press conference, Bridenstine said “a lot of things went right” and that “this is why we test.”

Although saying the information was still being processed, he said the operators couldn’t correct the mistake and fire the engine to get into proper orbit in time. Bridenstine said “it appears we were between two communications satellites” and couldn’t get a signal to command the spacecraft.

He added that “If we had crew...we may be docking with ISS tomorrow” because they will be trained to correct mistakes in the automated process.

Will the Spacecraft Dock With ISS?





No. The bad insertion cost too much fuel.

"Because Starliner believed it was in an orbital insertion burn (or that the burn was complete), the dead bands were reduced and the spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control," Bridenstine said.

Those dead bands are like governors that limit the vehicle's behavior during certain phases of flight. During some parts of the ascent, precision is vital and the spacecraft will correct itself constantly. This burns lots of fuel, especially when it happens in the wrong phase of the flight.

The flight team has control of the spacecraft and elevated the orbit of the spacecraft with "good burns." This should enable control of the capsule, enough to set it down at White Sands in around 48 hours, so landing there is a big test objective and a badly needed win for Boeing and NASA.

Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson, who is scheduled to ride in the spacecraft next year, tweeted an update that made it clear that the landing options are being discussed as the capsule rests in a safe orbit.





What Does This Mean for NASA's Crew Program?





