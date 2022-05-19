Boeing's Starliner space capsule set for launch on key test flight to orbit

Joey Roulette
·3 min read

By Joey Roulette

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Boeing's new Starliner capsule was set for launch on Thursday on a do-over uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station, aiming to deliver the company a much-needed success after two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks.

The gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner was scheduled for liftoff at 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carried atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).

ULA said Wednesday evening forecasts called for a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for an on-time launch.

If all goes as planned, the capsule will arrive at the space station about 24 hours later and dock with the research outpost orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

The Boeing craft is to spend four to five days attached to the space station before undocking and flying back to Earth, with a parachute landing cushioned by airbags on the desert floor of White Sands, New Mexico.

A successful mission will move the long-delayed Starliner a major step closer to providing NASA with a second reliable means of ferrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

Since resuming crewed flights to orbit from American soil in 2020, nine years after the space shuttle program ended, the U.S. space agency has had to rely solely on the Falcon 9 rockets and Crew Dragon capsules flown by Elon Musk's company SpaceX.

PAYLOAD & MODEL PASSENGER

The Starliner will not be flying to orbit empty. The capsule will carry a research mannequin to collect data on crew cabin conditions during the journey, plus 500 pounds of cargo for delivery to the space station's crew - three NASA astronauts, a European Space Agency astronaut from Italy and three Russian cosmonauts.

Two of the U.S. astronauts will be tasked with boarding the capsule during Starliner's stay to take measurements of its interior environment and unload the supplies.

Thursday's launch marks a repeat of a 2019 test mission that failed to achieve a successful rendezvous with the space station because of a flight-software malfunction. Subsequent problems with Starliner's propulsion system, supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne, led Boeing to scrub an attempt to launch the capsule last summer.

The spacecraft remained grounded for nine more months while the two companies sparred over what caused its fuel valves to stick shut and which firm was responsible for fixing them, as reported by Reuters last week.

Boeing says it has since resolved the glitch with a temporary workaround and plans to redesign the propulsion system's fuel valves system after this week's flight.

The Starliner was developed with a $4.5 billion fixed-price NASA contract to provide the U.S. space agency a second avenue to low-Earth orbit, along with SpaceX, and has proven costly to Boeing.

Delays and engineering setbacks with Starliner have led the aerospace giant to take $595 million in charges since the capsule's 2019 failure even as the company strives to climb out of successive crises in its jetliner business and its space-defense unit.

If the second uncrewed trip to orbit succeeds, Starliner could fly its first team of astronauts in the fall, though NASA officials caution that time frame could get pushed back.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Mike Fincke had been designated to fly Starliner's maiden crewed mission. But NASA officials, reluctant to tie down two astronauts to a flight whose launch date is uncertain, said on Wednesday the mission could end up carrying at least two of any of the four astronauts now training to test-fly Starliner.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing by Steve Gorman and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Boeing's make it or break it Starliner launch today

    After years of setbacks and technical snafus, Boeing's Starliner orbital spacecraft is returning to the launch pad. The aerospace giant will conduct a second test flight of the spacecraft on Thursday, as the company seeks to stay competitive in the growing space industry and loosen SpaceX's emerging monopoly on crewed missions to the International Space Station. The CST-100 Starliner will launch aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, taking off from NASA's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station later today at 6:54 PM EST.

  • Man rushed to hospital after being shot in the abdomen in Utica

    A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located at the Michael Walsh Apartments, according to police.

  • NASA set for Boeing's Starliner uncrewed space capsule test

    NASA astronauts and officials on Wednesday said Boeing Co's Starliner space capsule is ready for its uncrewed launch this week to the International Space Station, a long-delayed test mission meant to demonstrate the aerospace giant can safely fly humans in space. Boeing's CST-100 Starliner capsule, a gumdrop-shaped astronaut pod, has experienced multiple setbacks in recent years. At 6:54 p.m. EDT (2254 GMT) on Thursday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Starliner is set to make another attempt at launching to the space station without any astronauts aboard, aiming to provide Boeing a much-needed success as the company strives to climb out of successive crises in its jetliner business and elsewhere in its space and defense unit.

  • The Stakes for Boeing’s Second Starliner Space Mission Are Astronomical

    Joel Kowsky/NASACan Boeing begin to repair its battered reputation with one rocket launch? Its Starliner capsule now sits atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a pad in Florida, being readied for a flight to the International Space Station Thursday evening, as part of a test program already two and a half years behind schedule. NASA wants to use Starliner as a new vehicle to send its astronauts into space, as an alternative option to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. But Starliner has yet to be cleared as safe enough t

  • BJ's Warehouse deal saves you 75 cents a gallon on gas: How to get it

    Here's how to save 75 cents off each gallon of gas at BJ's Warehouse stores

  • Independence woman says man offered to mow lawn, then threatened to kill her: police

    During a police interview, the 31-year-old man denied entering the woman’s house with a gun and said he was simply passing out fliers for his lawn care business.

  • NASA, Boeing prepare for uncrewed test flight

    NASA and Boeing hold a pre-launch press conference before launching a crew capsule to the International Space Station later this week. (May 17)

  • Lancaster man sentenced for arson, retaliation for burning down FOP lodge

    Dawson was accused of setting fire to a building on 351 S High St, a building used as the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in February 2021.

  • How to Maintain a Car That Isn’t Driven Much

    Consumer Reports’ expert tells you what to do if your post-pandemic commute has dwindled or disappearedBy Benjamin PrestonA lot has changed over the past couple of years, with many people’s post-...

  • Ukrainian Military History Museum Displays Destroyed Russian Military Equipment in New Exhibit

    A history museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, unveiled a new exhibit featuring destroyed equipment belonging to the Russian military, footage released on Wednesday, May 18, shows.Footage captured by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on May 13 shows a sketchbook, burned-out armored vehicles, shattered weapons, the wreckage of a fighter jet, and other items at Ukraine’s National Military History Museum in the Ukrainian capital.According to details on the museum’s Facebook page, organizers asked the public in early April to collect any items that documented the Russian invasion of the country. The exhibit opened to the public on May 8. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Current Time via Storyful

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for baby formula shortage

    President Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

  • Why our brains see the world as 'us' versus 'them'

    What are your in-groups and out-groups? ksenia_bravo/Shutterstock.comAnti-immigrant policies, race-related demonstrations, Title IX disputes, affirmative action court cases, same-sex marriage litigation. These issues are continually in the headlines. But even thoughtful articles on these subjects seem always to devolve to pitting warring factions against each other: black versus white, women versus men, gay versus straight. At the most fundamental level of biology, people recognize the innate ad

  • Rocket Lab's Biggest Business Isn't Rockets at All

    When it comes to space, SpaceX gets all the headlines. To an extent, that's how a lot of people think of New Zealand-based Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) -- as a publicly-traded SpaceX, albeit with smaller rockets and earlier in its evolution. For example, in 2021, SpaceX launched rockets to space 31 times; Rocket Lab launched only six times.

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — Pennsylvania Senate race goes to overtime

    Pennsylvania will have to wait a little longer to find out who the GOP’s Senate nominee will be this fall. Candidates Mehmet Oz and David McCormick todayare deadlocked in the Keystone State and the winner is pending as a potential recount looms. As of press time, Oz leads McCormick by a margin of 2,672 votes…

  • Elephants may mourn deaths, researchers find through YouTube videos

    One of the most frequently observed behavior was guarding or keeping vigil over a dead elephant.

  • My dad's classic Greek roasted potatoes are the perfect side dish — and so easy to make

    These delicious Greek roasted potatoes have the perfect texture — they're crispy on the outside but soft and fluffy on the inside.

  • Ohio asks for federal help on infant formula shortage for 61K low-income babies

    Ohio is one of the last states in the nation to apply for the flexibilities.

  • 2 years into COVID-19, some remain in complete isolation

    Restrictions came and went and widespread vaccination and boosters brought the promise of a return to normalcy, especially as the omicron wave subsided. Sara Anne Willette, an Iowa resident who has common variable immunodeficiency, said she has spent more than 750 days in lockdown since the pandemic began. "If there's anyone in the country who's suffered the most from lockdown, it's us because nobody else will do what's necessary so that we don't have to live in lockdown," Willette said.

  • Everything you need to know about NASA’s historic CAPSTONE launch

    NASA wants to put a space station in orbit around the Moon. That sounds like a grand plan, but NASA has a strategy in place. One key part of that plan is the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE. NASA announced the mission in 2019 and now we finally know … The post Everything you need to know about NASA’s historic CAPSTONE launch appeared first on BGR.

  • These Are Some of the Best Images of the Sun Ever Taken

    ESAGiant coronal flares? Check. Rare views of the sun’s poles? Check. A glimpse at something called a “solar hedgehog?” Weird, but check. The European Space Agency has just released a trove of new images and videos collected by Solar Orbiter, its mission to closely observe the sun and increase our understanding of its atmosphere, during its first close approach to the sun.The close approach, known as the perihelion, happened on March 26, bringing Solar Orbiter about one-third the distance betwee