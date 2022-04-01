BofA donates care kits to Kings County domestic violence victims

Mar. 31—Victims of domestic violence in Kings County this week received more than 100 care kits to help them deal with the trauma of abuse.

Spearheaded by Central Valley Bank of America (BofA) employees, a record number of personal critical-needs items were delivered to domestic-violence shelters in Fresno, Visalia, Madera and Hanford on Thursday, March 31.

Oftentimes, domestic-abuse victims are compelled to leave their homes empty handed.

"The women are escaping a domestic-violence situation," said Amanda Pereira, manager of BofA's Financial Center in Exeter, Calif.

The BofA 2022 stats are impressive:

— 200 volunteers

— 23,000 items

— 600 care kits

More than 100 kits were delivered to the Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO) Barbara Saville Shelter for domestic violence victims.

"We've collected more than 23,000 items," said Pereira, who coordinated the effort. She credited BofA colleagues and volunteers for making the donations a reality.

"BofA employees and volunteers across the Central Valley sourced the items and assembled the kits," Pereira said.

The kits contain "feminine hygiene" products that are necessities to victims of domestic violence. They often find themselves alone or caring for small children when they leave their homes suddenly amid threats and acts of violence, Pereira pointed out.

Those items are packed neatly inside 600 kits donated by BofA. They include tampons, deodorant, lip balm, bras and underwear, she said.

"It's a great way to give back to others in need," Pereira said.

"We donate all the items," she said of BofA and its Central Valley employees. "Then we sort them all. That's how we assemble the kits."

Two of BofA's employees joined Pereira at a location near the downtown area to deliver more than 100 kits to domestic-abuse victims in Kings County. Pereira was joined by Carmen Rodriguez and Marissa Lopez, who work for BofA in Hanford.

The three were met by staff from the KCAO Barbara Saville Shelter, including Monica Torres, shelter coordinator.

"It's very helpful for all our families," Torres said. "Most of the time, they come in with just the clothes on their backs. They come in with nothing.

"The hygiene products are very helpful," said the shelter coordinator. "There are cards inside the packages with empowering statements.... I find them on their bulletin boards as reminders that they're not alone."

Pereira called the products in the care kits necessities for women, but she also noted many people think of them as "luxury items."

"We need them every month, and it's not something that is free," Pereira said.

Torres pointed out the kits are in demand among women at the domestic-violence shelter.

"This week, alone, I can tell you I've got eight [kits] already requested," she said. In a month, Torres added, it adds up to a lot of care kits that get distributed.

"This is our third year," Pereira said of the project, noting it's grown substantially since it began. "The first year was a little over 7,000 items. Last year, was 19,000. And this year we had 23,000 items donated."

"Thank you," Torres said, turning to the women from BofA. "They do this every year. It makes our job easier. Bank of America has actually donated food to us. That's been super helpful to our clients, too."