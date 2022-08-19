BofA to JPMorgan Cool on European Stocks After Summer Rally

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in European stocks has run its course, strategists predict, with the gains of the past month coinciding with both Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reducing their year-end targets for regional equities.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index will end 2022 at 447 points, implying gains of less than 2% from here on, according to the average of 15 estimates in Bloomberg’s monthly survey. That’s little changed from the previous survey in a period when the gauge has risen more than 3%. For the year, the European benchmark is seen falling 8%, which would mark its worst annual performance since 2018.

With global economic growth still facing “considerable” challenges, Bank of America strategist Sebastian Raedler expects the rally to peter out. His year-end target of 390 for the Stoxx 600 is among the most pessimistic, having been reduced by about 9% in the past month.

“The main prerequisite for a sustained equity market rally is a trough in the macro cycle and a renewed acceleration in growth momentum,” Raedler wrote in an Aug. 12 note. An expected decline in economic activity and the looming energy crisis will prevent that, he said.

The strong rally from early-July lows, fueled by a resilient corporate earnings season and bets that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of rate hikes, has shown signs of souring recently. Minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting signaled it’s treading a narrow path between taming inflation and stalling growth.

Strategists including Citigroup Inc.’s Beata Manthey have warned that the outlook for European earnings remains dull, given the possibility of a recession. She expects regional profits excluding the UK to fall 2% in 2022 and 5% in 2023.

Regional fund flows also underline the bearish sentiment. European equity funds had outflows of $2.2 billion in the week to Aug. 17 -- their 27th straight week of redemptions, according to Bank of America citing EPFR Global data.

JPMorgan strategists have trimmed their year-end target for the Stoxx 600 by 3% since the July survey. Still, they remain among the staunchest top-ranked bulls on stocks, saying the economic outlook is now priced in, while further bad news may be interpreted as good and lead to a policy pivot. Their new target implies gains of a further 10% for the European benchmark index, which will mean a flat end to the year compared with 2021.

Investors in Bank of America’s latest European fund manager survey concur with JPMorgan’s view that the rebound in equities can continue even as they expect earnings to decline. Yet the majority of strategists say otherwise.

Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors, said stock markets have become “too optimistic” about the outlook for economic growth. “It’s premature to assume a mild slowdown with little impact to earnings, which is what the market is implying,” he said.

