BofA Reaps Benefits of Volatility as Lending Income Misses

BofA Reaps Benefits of Volatility as Lending Income Misses
1
Katherine Doherty
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. traders beat analysts’ estimates as they reaped the benefits of dramatic market swings, and lending income rose along with interest rates while falling short of expectations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net interest income, the revenue collected from loan payments minus what depositors are paid, rose 29% to $14.7 billion in the fourth quarter on higher rates and loan growth, though the increase was smaller than forecast. Trading revenue soared 27% from a year earlier, with the best results in fixed income, more than the 13% gain analysts had expected.

“We ended the year on a strong note growing earnings year over year in the fourth quarter in an increasingly slowing economic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said in a statement Friday.

Bank of America’s $3.72 billion in quarterly trading revenue was helped by fixed income, where revenue shot up 49%. The increase in trading revenue was spurred by the higher rates, soaring inflation, recession fears and global political turmoil. The company has been investing in an expansion of the fixed-income business.

Higher loan revenue combined with the increase in trading revenue lifted earnings to $7.13 billion, and per-share earnings beat analysts’ expectations. The results offer another look at how Wall Street finished a year marked by a shaky economic outlook.

Shares of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America were little changed at $34.24 at 9:59 a.m. in New York. They’ve declined more than 30% in the past 12 months.

Bank of America’s non-interest expenses rose 5.5% from a year earlier to $15.5 billion. Costs have been a focal point for investors with persistent inflation putting pressure on spending and wage growth across the globe. Overall headcount jumped to 216,823 in the quarter, higher than the 208,248 the company had a year earlier and the 213,270 reported in the previous three months.

In contrast to its competitors on Wall Street, Bank of America has no plans for massive job cuts in an uncertain economic environment, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said on a conference call with reporters Friday.

Bank of America also increased provisions for credit losses to $1.09 billion in the fourth quarter. That follows $898 million in the previous three months. That included $403 million of reserve builds, hurting overall earnings.

Investment-banking revenue fell 54% to $1.09 billion, worse than analysts expected as the same market tumult that drove trading up muted dealmaking. Fees for advising on mergers and acquisitions declined 43%. The underwriting of equities deals fell 65% to $189 million, a smaller decline than analysts expected, while debt underwriting slumped almost 58%, worse than the projections of a 44% decline.

The company’s loan balances rose to $1.05 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter, up 6.8% from a year earlier and more than analysts’ estimates of roughly $1.04 trillion. Lending has been a key focus for investors, with government-stimulus payments first undercutting borrowing by companies and consumers during the pandemic, and rising interest rates then making loans costlier.

Also in Bank of America’s fourth-quarter results:

  • Net income 1.7% to $7.13 billion, or 85 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were expected to total 78 cents, the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

  • Companywide revenue totaled $24.5 billion, beating analysts’ estimates.

  • Client balances in wealth and investment management dropped 12% to $3.4 trillion.

(Updates with shares in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo 4Q profit falls by half but tops expectations

    Wells Fargo’s profit for the fourth quarter came in ahead of Wall Street’s targets but were about half of what it earned last year as the bank had to pay another $3.3 billion in fines and penalties to settle numerous scandals from recent years. Analysts were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue of $19.66 billion fell short of Wall Street's projections of $20 billion as well as the $20.86 billion logged in the same quarter last year.

  • Bank of America (BAC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Bank of America (BAC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.84% and 1.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bank of America Tops Estimates. Revenue Driven Up by Higher Rates.

    The bank is among those to benefit most from the Federal Reserve’s string of interest-rate increases.

  • Bank earnings: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup report Q4 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

  • Bank earnings: Big banks stockpile funds for possible recession, show resilience

    Wall Street's biggest banks stockpiled more rainy-day funds to prepare for a possible recession ahead and reported weak investment banking results, but said consumers remained healthy and higher rates boosted profits. Higher borrowing costs as the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes rates have also softened demand for mortgages and car loans. The bank flagged a modest deterioration in its macroeconomic outlook, "reflecting a mild recession in the central case".

  • JPMorgan 4Q profits rise, helped by higher interest rates

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. said its fourth-quarter profits rose 6% from a year ago, as higher interest rates helped the bank make up for a slowdown in deal-making in its investment bank. On a per-share basis, JPMorgan said it earned a profit of $3.57 a share compared to $3.33 a share in 2021, much better than the $3.08 a share that analysts were expecting. The biggest driver of JPMorgan's profits this quarter was higher interest rates.

  • Stocks Pare Drop as Economic Data Temper Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks traded off session lows after data showing a drop in inflation expectations tempered concern about disappointing outlooks from big banks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpChina’s Government to Take Golden Shares in Alibaba, TencentOver the next few weeks, traders will get a

  • Bank of America profit tops estimates as higher rates boost income

    (Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a surge in net interest income as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates through most of last year. The 'higher-for-longer' rate environment to battle decades-high inflation has underpinned profits at consumer banks, with analysts expecting those gains to peak in 2023 and help offset sluggish dealmaking as well as bigger loan loss provisions. Bank of America's net interest income (NII), which reflects how much money the bank makes from charging interest to customers, jumped 29% to $14.7 billion in the quarter.

  • Wall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged-Debt Machine Is Breaking Down

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most lucrative money-making machines in the world of finance is all clogged up, threatening a year of pain for Wall Street banks and private-equity barons as a decade-long deal boom goes bust.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpChina’s Government to Take Golden Shares in

  • Bank of America profits rise; bank warns of slowing economy

    Bank of America's fourth-quarter profits rose slightly from a year ago, as higher credit costs and potentially bad loans more than offset the bank's sharp rise in interest revenue. Like its major competitors, Bank of America saw a sharp rise in interest income, helped by the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates last year to stop inflation. BofA's interest revenue was roughly $3 billion higher than it was in 2021.

  • JPMorgan beats profit estimates, sees mild recession

    Shares of the biggest U.S. bank fell about 3 percent in premarket trading as it kicked off quarterly earnings for corporate America that are expected to fall for the first time since the third quarter of 2020. While Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said consumers were still spending excess cash and businesses remained healthy, he listed a number of uncertainties facing the economy. The bank flagged a modest deterioration in its macroeconomic outlook, "reflecting a mild recession in the central case".

  • Brazil’s Top Hedge Funds Are All Avoiding One Thing: Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s best performing hedge funds are kicking off the new year betting on a bit of everything: a rally in crude prices, the impact of China’s reopening on global activity and shorting strategies for another slump in US stocks. The one thing they are avoiding? Their own country.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe Docum

  • JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citi beat earnings expectations, but worries about ‘headwinds’ remain

    U.S.'s largest banks by market cap top their profit targets its earnings target but CEO Jamie Dimon warns of uncertain economic times ahead

  • Citigroup misses profit estimates on provision hike, dealmaking slowdown

    (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc reported a 21% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, missing forecasts, as the bank increased provisions to prepare for a worsening economy and investment banking revenue declined due to a sharp drop in dealmaking activity. Fears of a potential recession prompted Citi to add $640 million to its reserves in the fourth quarter, compared with a release of $1.37 billion from its reserves in 2021 when pandemic-related loan losses failed to materialize. "Our base case is still a mild recession in the latter part of 2023," Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a media call, adding consumer and corporate balance sheets remain strong and core inflation "appears to be very sticky."

  • Bank of America Q4 earnings beat analysts' expectations as higher interest rates drive revenue growth

    Bank of America's profit grew by 1.4% year over year in the fourth quarter, while revenue jumped 11% — surpassing analysts' expectations.

  • Tesla stock declines amid growing list of challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the decline in stock for Tesla, as well as Tesla's growing list of challenges.&nbsp;

  • This Bank Stock Trifecta Led Markets Lower Friday Morning

    The stock market has done an amazing job of moving higher so far in 2023, bouncing back from sizable losses last year. Many investors have wanted to see how earnings season would turn out, especially with fears of an economic slowdown that could show up in the financial results of thousands of individual companies. Bank stocks are typically first out of the gate at the official start of each earnings season, and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) all saw their shares decline after releasing their quarterly financial reports.

  • US Releases Stockpiled Tamiflu Supplies Amid Cold, Flu Treatment Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- US health officials have released supplies of the flu drug Tamiflu from a national stockpile as shortages of cold and respiratory medications persist nationwide.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision DealMore than 52,0

  • Gold nears 9-month high as rally continues

    Gold prices touch their highest level in nearly nine months Friday as a weakening U.S. dollar continued to drive a sharp rally in the yellow metal.

  • Back to the future: Toyota sets sights on old-car upgrades in zero-emissions drive

    In an eye-catching bid to show that cars can be clean while appealing to old-school petrolheads, Toyota Motor on Friday showcased zero-emission versions of its 1980s sports range, which still boasts a strong global fan base. At an industry event for customised cars in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the Japanese automaker unveiled two cars of the AE86 generation, one modified as a battery-electric vehicle and the other as a hydrogen-engine model. Toyota President Akio Toyoda said remodelling existing cars needed to be explored as an option to achieve a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.