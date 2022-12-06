ICE Focused on Mortgages Even With Rates Rising: Goldman Update

ICE Focused on Mortgages Even With Rates Rising: Goldman Update
1
Katherine Doherty, Hannah Levitt and Jenny Surane
·10 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is “leaning hard” into the mortgage business even as high interest rates slow originations.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The best time to build a business is when some of these things are out of favor, when your clients are looking for solutions,” Jeffrey Sprecher, chief executive officer of ICE, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, said Tuesday at an investor conference in New York hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “It’s going well.”

ICE and other exchange operators have been branching into data and other areas of financial technology in recent years as growth stalled in the traditional exchange business. Earlier this year, the company agreed to buy mortgage-software provider Black Knight Inc. in a deal valued at around $13.1 billion.

Sprecher said that his company is trying to build an infrastructure that can change the cost of wholesale mortgage using automation tools. “That can fundamentally change the capital markets,” he said.

On the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Sprecher expects the biggest impact will be on consumer behavior.

“A lot of people that thought they were wealthy will start to worry about their day jobs,” bringing them back to the office “to put in the hard work and earn an income,” he said. And while there will also be regulatory scrutiny of the crypto markets, Sprecher said he doesn’t expect “massive law changes,” adding that regulations “already exist -- they will just be implemented.”

JPMorgan Sees Trading Revenue Rising About 10% (1:25 p.m. NY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects trading revenue to rise about 10% this quarter from a year ago on continued strong performance in macro, said Marianne Lake, co-head of the firm’s consumer and community bank.

The guidance is based on quarter-to-date figures, Lake said Tuesday at an investor conference in New York hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In a wide-ranging conversation, Lake also reiterated JPMorgan’s fourth-quarter guidance for expenses and net interest income, but noted that each could be “a little better” than the firm earlier expected.

“Markets performance is good, particularly in fixed income,” Lake said. “In terms of NII and expense for the fourth quarter, I would say things have played out pretty much in line with the guidance.”

JPMorgan reported its highest-ever quarterly NII for the three months through September and raised its guidance for the year, a sign that the biggest US bank is reaping the benefits of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

Lake, who earlier served as JPMorgan’s chief financial officer, said the US economy is “still strong,” but that the probability of a recession has gone up. Spending trends are moderating, but holiday spending is “so far, so good,” she said.

AmEx Platinum Clients Double Even With Fee Hike (11:47 a.m. NY)

American Express Co. said the number of Platinum cardholders in its portfolio doubled in recent years even as it pushed the annual fee to $695 from $450.

The company will continue to revamp the card’s perks and adjust the annual fee accordingly, Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri said at the Goldman conference.

AmEx has added a raft of benefits in recent years, including credits for Walmart Inc.’s subscription service and ride-sharing companies as well as flight and hotel perks.

“The reality is, it’ll go as high as the value allows us to go,” Squeri said of the Platinum card’s annual fee.

The changes have buoyed AmEx’s net card fee revenue, which has jumped 15% to $4.45 billion so far this year.

Discover Says Spending on Cards Is Slowing (11:11 a.m. NY)

Discover Financial Services has seen spending on its cards slow in recent months as consumers deal with inflation running at a 40-year high.

Spending rose 9% in November compared with 11% in October, CEO Roger Hochschild said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday. Both months were lower than the 14% increase the firm booked in September, he said.

Still, the company has continued to see strong growth in spending on everyday categories, he said.

“The consumer is hanging in there,” Hochschild said on the sidelines of the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. US financial-services conference in New York. “We are coming off unbelievably robust levels of consumer spending.”

The pullback is especially striking when compared to last year, when consumers returned to traveling and dining out after months of pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Ally Says Car Prices to End 2002 Down as Much as 18% (10:30 a.m. NY)

When it comes to the car industry, prices are expected to end the year down by about 17% or 18%, according Jeffrey Brown, the CEO of Ally Financial, one of the biggest US car lenders. Brown forecasts the decreases will continue into next year, likely dropping approximately an additional 15%.

“Frankly, I’ve been surprised that the market has taken all of the price we’ve put in,” Brown said at the conference. The market is, however, “probably close to hitting a saturation point,” he said, where customers say enough is enough.

Used car prices have dropped since the beginning of the year and dealers like Carvana are struggling as a result. Brown said he regularly communicates with the Carvana executives, calling them a “responsible” partner.

BofA CEO Moynihan Sees Signs of Consumer Weakness (10:22 a.m. NY)

Bank of America Corp. is seeing signs of consumer weakness, with spending starting to slow, CEO Brian Moynihan said.

“Consumers are still spending more money right now, but the rate of growth is slowing,” Moynihan said at the Goldman Sachs conference.

The bank saw consumer spending rise 5% in November, a lower rate compared with previous periods, Moynihan said. Consumer deposit balances are starting to come down as well, but borrowing and credit quality “are still in good shape” despite the slowdown in activity, he said.

Those are signs that the Federal Reserve’s attempts to get inflation under control might be having an impact. Moynihan has said previously that consumers are in “good shape” amid rising rates and expenses, with cash to spend. As long as consumers “stay employed, the rate of spending out excess savings is very small,” Moynihan said Tuesday.

In other parts of Bank of America’s business, the company’s traders should fare well this year even as their investment-banking colleagues are hurt by a slowdown in deals, Moynihan said. Sales and trading is expected to be up 10% to 15%, while traditional investment-banking fees will be down 50% to 60%, in line with peers, he said.

Discover Begins to Curtail Some Originations (10:14 a.m. NY)

Discover Financial Services said it’s begun to curtail certain origination activity as it’s seen a pullback in spending among prime households.

The company is limiting new accounts it offers to customers considered at the “lower end of prime” credit scores, Chief Executive Officer Roger Hochschild said Tuesday at the Goldman conference. The credit-card firm has already begun to see the prime consumers it’s long catered to eating out less and shopping more at discount stores.

“The prime households have enough liquidity to manage inflation,” Hochschild said. “It doesn’t mean it’s not painful.”

Discover has seen spending growth on its cards slow in recent months as consumers battle the effects of inflation running at 40-year highs and a raft of job-cut announcements from the country’s largest technology firms. Still, the company was adamant that its focus on prime consumers will help it navigate any economic downturn better than rivals focused on less-credit-worthy customers.

“That’s why you’re seeing stress in the subprime and near-prime issuers, where those households are already tapped out,” Hochschild said. “They’re already shopping at Dollar General or the lower-end retailers.”

Synchrony CFO Sees Clues in Grocery, Gas Charges (9:53 a.m. NY)

Gas stations and grocery stores could offer the first signs that US consumers are starting to struggle, according to executives at the country’s largest store-card provider.

As financial burdens begin to mount, customers typically hit up those types of outlets more frequently, Brian Wenzel, chief financial officer at Synchrony Financial, said at the Goldman conference.

Instead of filling up the tank, they’ll go more often and time their purchases around the days of the month they get paid, Wenzel said. Another red flag: Customers who turn off auto payments that took care of statement balances in full, in favor of just the minimums.

“It’s all about elongating liquidity for them,” Wenzel said, adding that, when his company listens in on collections calls, many customers have started lamenting rising rent costs. “What we hear today is, ‘I can’t make my rent payment, it’s up. Inflation is killing me on gas and groceries.’ You see that.”

Investors are closely watching credit-card companies for signs that US consumers are having trouble keeping up with their bills. So far, losses remain near historic lows, though delinquencies have begun to tick up in recent months.

Wells Fargo Looking at Paying Depositors More (9:05 a.m. NY)

Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Charlie Scharf said the bank is working to find the right balance of how much to raise the rates it’s paying depositors while protecting the firm’s profitability.

The lender sees increasing rates on deposits more as a tool to retain “franchise customers” than a way to attract new clients, he said at the Goldman conference. The bank is studying how customers at different levels of affluence and deposit concentrations react to rate changes as part of its evaluation, he said.

“There is a deep analysis that you need to do about how much can you get away with in terms of not passing on rate in the shorter term versus what do you lose in the longer term for just not treating customers properly,” Scharf said.

Citizens Financial Stays Disciplined (8:40 a.m. NY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. CEO Bruce Van Saun said the bank was being “very disciplined” in its approach to commercial lending following a pull-back among banks.

“We’ll see some growth there because the economy is still doing OK, and there’s still folks borrowing money to expand or to do deals,” even as activity tapers off going into next year, Van Saun said during the Goldman conference.

Solomon Says Pay to Fall as ‘Bumpy Times Ahead’ (8:20 a.m. NY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon sees “bumpy times ahead” for the global economy, meaning compensation will decline from last year’s levels.

“You have to be a little bit more cautious,” Solomon said in a Bloomberg Television interview Tuesday.

Last year “was an exceptional year for the firm,” Solomon said, adding that 2022 is a “different year and so naturally compensation will be lower.” But he added that he’s surprised by how resilient the competition for talent is.

While the bank’s economists expect the US to avoid recession next year, he said he’s a little more cautious on the outlook.

Goldman Sachs Still Feeling Pressure on Expenses (8 a.m. NY)

Goldman Sachs is still experiencing pressure on expenses, Solomon said, highlighting the growth in non-compensation costs.

The firm is facing a tricky balancing act to keep a lid on total spending while rewarding its top performers in a very competitive market for top talent, Solomon said at the firm’s financial-services conference. Compensation costs are the biggest item in Goldman’s expense line.

Goldman has been cutting costs to protect profits from a costlier-than-expected foray into consumer banking as well as the global economic slowdown, which is taking a toll on dealmaking.

--With assistance from Sonali Basak, Sridhar Natarajan, Kevin Orland, Max Reyes and Paige Smith.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple expands car key sharing, Bird charts out a strategy and layoffs come for Motional

    Layoffs continue to run through the tech industry, and more specifically the autonomous vehicle sector. The latest company to trim its workforce is Motional, the joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv. Motional has offices in Boston, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, South Korea, Singapore and several cities in California, including Milpitas and Santa Monica.

  • U.S. banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers

    The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said. Dimon also said the Federal Reserve may pause for three to six months after raising interest rates to 5%, but that may "not be sufficient" to curb high inflation.

  • Vans, Supreme Owner Cuts Forecast on Lower Demand; CEO Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- VF Corp., the owner of Vans sneakers and the Supreme streetwear brand, fell the most in more than two years after cutting its forecast and announcing the retirement of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting

  • Goldman Sachs Plans Investing In FTX Hit Firms, Ticketmaster Slapped With Antitrust Lawsuit, Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification Tool: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 06

    Reuters Goldman Sachs To Reportedly Pump 'Tens Of Millions' Into Crypto Firms Hit By FTX Fall Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is reportedly planning to invest "tens of millions of dollars" into crypto firms adversely affected by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Goldman Sachs is doing the due diligence on a few crypto businesses affected by the FTX contagion. "We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," Mathew McDermott, Goldman Sachs' head of digital assets, was

  • Meta Platforms Stock Falls as S&P 500's Communications Shares Retreat

    Shares of Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms fell Tuesday, underperforming [the broader market](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-12-06-2022-11670327362), making them among the worst performers on the S 500. + The stock was recently down 6%, making it a drag on the S 500's Communications Services sector, which was off 2.4%. + Other sector stocks also fell, including Paramount Global and Match Group, which were both down more than 7%. The Journal earlier repo

  • SVB-backed Platform Aims to Increase Start-ups’ Probability of Success

    StartupOS is designed to help early-stage start-ups with free access to tools needed to accelerate growth.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Stock Market Sell-Off; JPMorgan Jumps On Upgrade; Tesla Extends Losses

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Tuesday, looking to rebound after Monday's stock market sell-off. JPMorgan jumped on a double upgrade.

  • Brent Oil Tumbles to Lowest Since January as Traders Flee Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to the lowest since January as a broader market sell off and concerns over higher US interest rates combined to drain bullish sentiment out of energy markets. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Drives Stock Rout Amid Gloom From Bank CEOs: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric

  • Put Your Trading Chips on Taiwan Semiconductor

    The fact is that TSM is the world's largest and most strategically important semiconductor foundry.

  • Norwegian Stock Is a Buy, Royal Caribbean Is a Sell, Says Analyst. Here’s Why.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Daniel Adam assumes coverage of Royal Caribbean with an Underweight rating from Overweight. He has an Overweight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line.

  • JPMorgan Chase upgraded by two notches by Morgan Stanley; view cut on State Street and BNY Mellon

    Analyst Betsy Graseck hikes JPMorgan Chase to overweight from underweight and reduces State Street and Bank of New York Mellon to equal weight.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Focus Shifts To Operating Expenses, Margins?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • NRG Energy to Buy Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 Billion

    The deal for home-security business Vivint would accelerate NRG Chief Executive Mauricio Gutierrez’s growth strategy.

  • U.S. economy won’t collapse under Fed’s ‘weight’ based on the performance of these sectors despite inflation and oil risks

    Investors are trying to read the tea leaves in a choppy stock market to gauge whether its recent run higher can continue after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell unleashed bullish sentiment at the end of November.

  • Citi CEO Whisperer Nudges Wall Street Into Political Minefields

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside Citigroup Inc., women across the bank were raising alarms.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesIt was months before the US Supreme Court announced it would r

  • Gossamer Bio's stock falls 64% on findings for Phase 2 study for hypertension drug

    Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. plunged 64.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Wall Street analysts questioned the performance of the company's experimental hypertension drug in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Though Gossamer said the drug, seralutinib, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial, SVB Securities analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that the therapy didn't outperform Merck & Co. Inc.'s sotatercept. "We expect the street to be disappointed in these topline results given both

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder on Revlon Loan Near Final Resolution

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. fighting over an accidental $900 million payment the bank made two years ago said they are close to resolving their litigation over the mistake.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Drives Stock Rout Amid Gloom From Bank CEOs: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Im

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real