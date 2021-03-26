BofA sees 'golden decade' for U.S. municipal bond market under Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Pierog
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Massive fiscal aid, potentially huge infrastructure spending and the prospect of federal tax increases under President Joe Biden's administration will boost the U.S. municipal bond market in coming years, a BofA Global Research report said on Friday.

The market is already cheering the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan Biden signed into law on March 11, with $350 billion heading to states and local governments to help with lost revenue and higher costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The American Rescue Plan, along with President Biden's forthcoming infrastructure plan, forms the basis of the golden decade that we expect for muni market issuers through 2030," the BofA report said.

Aid was a factor in decisions this month by S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service to revise the credit outlook to stable from negative for the state and local government sectors.

The Democratic president is scheduled to unveil his "Build Back Better" plan next week that could have involve spending as much as $4 trillion on traditional infrastructure, as well as climate and domestic policy initiatives.

"Added to this is the potential benefit from tax changes that, on balance, should increase demand for munis," BofA said.

It pointed to the possibility of raising the 37% top personal tax rate back to 39.6%, limiting deductions for the highest earners to 28% and increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for the additional federal spending.

Debt sold by states, cities, and other issuers in the $3.9 trillion municipal market is typically exempt from federal taxation.

A Barclays report on Friday said higher tax rates could incentivize banks and property and casualty insurance companies, which decreased their municipal holdings in the wake of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to boost their municipal buying.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Alden Bentley and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Driver aiming for pot dispensary in burglary smashes into shoe shop, Oklahoma cops say

    An smash-and-grab burglary suspect missed his target, Oklahoma police say.

  • Putin tells how he fell off horse

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin has in the past presented himself sitting proud, bare-chested on a horse, but on Friday he admitted to taking a fall. The 68-year-old who has been in power in Russia for more than two decades as president or prime minister has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo opps. They include Putin taking a dip in icy waters, riding on horseback topless, throwing opponents on the judo mat, freeing tigers into the wild and swimming butterfly stroke in a river.

  • Gunman identified in Grapevine shooting, but he’s still not in custody, police say

    An 18-year-old was wounded in a Wednesday shooting in Grapevine, Texas.

  • Boulder Tried, and Failed, to Ban Weapon Used in Attack

    In the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, cities across the country began passing their own gun control laws when state and federal governments failed to act. The city of Boulder, Colorado, was one of them, unanimously adopting a wide-ranging ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump-stock devices. “I think it’s time to say ‘enough,’” Jill Adler Grano, the City Council member who proposed the ban, said after the council’s initial vote. Gun rights supporters filed an immediate challenge, arguing that only the state could regulate firearms in Colorado, and earlier this month, a state judge agreed. Boulder was prohibited from enforcing its nearly 3-year-old assault weapons ban. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Less than two weeks later a man armed with an assault-style weapon walked into a Boulder supermarket and opened fire, killing 10 people. The gunman could have purchased his weapon in another town, but there has been a particularly keen sense of dismay and frustration in a city that tried, and failed, to prevent one of the most horrific kinds of gun violence. “My heart is broken,” said Adler Grano, who is no longer on the City Council. “We tried so hard to prevent this from happening, yet here we are.” In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Boulder was primed to take action. The city is only 30 miles away from Columbine High School, where 12 students and a teacher were fatally gunned down in 1999. It is 35 miles from Aurora, where 12 people were killed by a gunman who walked into a movie theater and opened fire. In all, since 1993, 47 people have died in mass shootings in public spaces in Colorado. But Boulder’s aborted effort to control the kind of weapons used in such attacks has illustrated the daunting challenge of cities that try to go it on their own: Aggressive legal challenges have successfully undermined some local ordinances. Lawmakers who endorse gun control legislation have been ousted. The industry keeps innovating around gun regulations. And perhaps most daunting of all is the state law that provided the basis for the challenge to Boulder’s ordinance, a preemption — similar to those in effect in more than 40 states — that gives the state sole authority to regulate firearms. “It’s incredibly challenging,” said Stephen Fenberg, a Democrat who is Colorado’s Senate majority leader. “We are a traditional libertarian Western state. We’re also a state that has seen a lot of gun violence. It’s a complicated topic for us.” Across the country, gun regulation has become a patchwork of laws, with a variety of federal, state and local laws regulating sales, storage and allowable specifications for firearms. Gun rights advocates have been strong supporters of state preemption laws like Colorado’s, arguing that local ordinances like Boulder’s are a nightmare for gun owners who must navigate varying restrictions from city to city. In Colorado, with a strong hunting tradition among liberals and conservatives alike, a variety of gun control measures have been adopted but there is also powerful bipartisan support for Second Amendment rights. Still, most of the regulations passed have cleared the legislature over the overwhelming opposition of Republican lawmakers. After the supermarket attack this week, the Colorado State Shooting Association, which is affiliated with the National Rifle Association, said in a statement that it would oppose all gun control measures as a “mistaken way to attempt to prevent these shootings.” Taylor Rhodes, executive director of the gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, said lawmakers in Colorado should embrace regulations that allow the carrying of weapons without a permit in order to prevent more mass shootings. But he acknowledged that gun control efforts have been increasingly successful in the state. “They’ve been gaining traction over the years, but we’re still here fighting, and we won’t stop fighting,” Rhodes said. The state’s regulation history has been a series of steps, many of them halting. After the Columbine massacre, lawmakers proposed to close a loophole that had allowed people to buy weapons at gun shows without a background check. But it took a voter initiative to make it into law. After the Aurora attack, whose ferocity was accelerated by the use of a 100-round drum magazine, Colorado lawmakers restricted the size of high-capacity magazines, one of a series of new control measures. Not long after, two Democratic lawmakers who had provided crucial support for the package were pushed out of office in a recall vote. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who lived in the nearby suburb of Arvada, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the latest attack at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Despite Alissa’s own history of aggression, he had managed to purchase a semi-automatic pistol the week before the shooting, and also had a second gun in his possession at the time of the attack, according to a police affidavit. AR-style weapons, first developed for battlefield use, have for years been a growing target of gun control advocates as such firearms repeatedly are deployed during mass shootings. The gun purchased by Alissa was a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic weapon, essentially a shortened version of an AR-15-style rifle marketed as a pistol. Authorities have not said where Alissa bought the weapon. Under federal law, shortened rifles have strict regulations, based on fears that such high-powered weapons can be concealed before the commission of crimes. Under Colorado state law, such rifles are banned. But the gun purchased by Alissa, while carrying some of the hallmarks of a longer AR-15, had instead been marketed as a pistol — a gun that can be shot with one hand but which comes with a stabilizer that looks similar to the buttstock of a rifle. As such, it would have been allowed under state law, but it appears to conflict with Boulder’s assault weapons ban, which prohibits pistols with magazines outside the grip and also devices that allow it to be stabilized with both hands. Guns purchased from licensed dealers must go through a federal background check, and states have embraced broader background-check rules to prevent sales to troubled people outside of gun stores. States, including Colorado in 2019, have also adopted red-flag laws that allow a judge to temporarily restrict a person’s access to firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others. Alissa had been convicted of a misdemeanor in the assault of another student in his high school a few years ago. And Alissa’s brother told CNN that his brother had shown signs of being paranoid and anti-social. But while federal and state laws can prevent people who are a danger to the community from acquiring or possessing guns, it does not appear that Alissa’s past actions ever triggered such restrictions against him. In some ways, with neighboring communities carrying widely different gun laws, local ordinances such as the one Boulder passed are statements of political conviction as much as they are effective prohibitions on guns. When Adler Grano, the Boulder council member, proposed her assault weapons ban, she said she knew the idea had support from many locals, and felt, after watching a continued political stalemate at the federal level, that local officials would have to step up. “Our country has gone through mass shooting after mass shooting for decades now,” she said. “I have a son in high school, and it just felt like, ‘We have got to do something. If the federal government is not going to take action, we’re just going to keep talking around in circles.' ” But the public’s support was hardly unanimous. Large numbers of opponents, some of them armed, spoke up against the measure at council meetings. The new ordinance increased the legal age for buying a firearm from 18 to 21 in Boulder, banned the sale of assault-style weapons that met certain criteria, required the registration or surrender of assault weapons that had previously been purchased, and reduced the magazine capacity from the state’s limit of 15 to 10. But the new regulations could only go so far. A person wishing to buy an assault rifle would only need to leave city limits to legally purchase one, highlighting the limitations of a patchwork, city-by-city approach to gun policy. Rachel Friend, a member of the City Council who formerly led the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, an organization that advocates for gun regulation, said city officials had been convinced that gun regulation in the country would have to come from the bottom up — but the judge’s decision overturning Boulder’s ban now threatens their city’s effort. “I can’t tell you how angering that is,” Friend said. “I’m supporting and advocating for us to appeal.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • One long-time Dallas Cowboys player walks away, another is still mulling his future

    Coach Mike McCarthy said DL Tyrone Crawford is retiring, but could stay with the team in some capacity. LB Sean Lee is still undecided about his next move.

  • White House says the US has offered help to re-open Suez Canal: 'We're tracking the situation very closely'

    "We do see some potential impacts on energy markets," Psaki said. "Obviously, that's one of the reasons we offered assistance."

  • Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee

    As an increasing number of migrants flee humanitarian crises in Central America, makeshift encampments are growing along Mexico's border with the United States, where the migrants ultimately hope to gain asylum. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, are living in a collection of tents at the base of an international bridge in Tijuana, according to Mexico's national human rights commission. Over 200 more migrants are camping out in the plaza in Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, the commission said.

  • Politics latest news: EU will not be 'blackmailed' over UK vaccine supplies, says French minister

    James Crisp: EU has a loaded gun on the negotiating table, but it won't pull the trigger Exclusive: Covid passport checks could be needed to go to work Alex Salmond returns to politics to lead new pro-independence Alba Party Coronavirus latest news: Rate of infections no longer falling in England, says ONS Iain Duncan Smith sanctioned by China for Uighur criticism Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial France’s foreign minister has said the EU will not be “blackmailed” by the UK on Covid vaccines. Speaking after President Macron’s failed gambit to block exports of the vaccine, Jean-Yves Le Drian said Europe would not “pay the price” for the UK’s decision to prioritise the number of people getting a first dose “knowing there will be problems with the second one”. "You can't be playing like this, a bit of blackmail, just because you hurried to get people vaccinated with a first shot, and now you're a bit handicapped because you don't have the second one," he told France Info radio. "The UK is proud to have vaccinated many people with the first dose, but they will have a problem with the second dose,” he added. "We are fully vaccinated with two doses, not one. Today we have the same number of fully vaccinated people in France and the United Kingdom." Ahead of this week's summit Ursula von der Leyen told European Union leaders that Britain is dependent on vaccine supplies from the EU to complete the second phase of its vaccination rollout. However Dr Sarah Schiffling, senior lecturer in supply chain management at Liverpool John Moores University, said the UK is "not that dependent on the EU" for vaccine supplies. A Government spokesman said: "We're on track to meet our vaccination targets and everyone will get their second dose within 12 weeks of their first." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Lauren Boebert removes guns from interview background but says hammers are ‘as dangerous as assault weapons’

    Lauren Boebert says hammers are as dangerous as assault weapons

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot