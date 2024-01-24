Bogalusa police looking for 18-year-old in connection with student’s killing

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Officers with the Bogalusa Police Department are looking for an 18-year-old in connection with the Bogalusa High School deadly shooting that took place on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Bogalusa detectives identified Jimmerious Smith as a wanted person in the investigation of the killing of a 14-year-old student and the wounding of a 12-year-old student.

The shooting occurred outside the Bogalusa High School gym during a basketball game.

Multiple arrests were previously made in connection to the shooting.

According to BPD, Smith is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

No further details were provided about the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the BPD at (985)-732-6238.

