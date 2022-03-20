🌱 Boggs Elected GA Chief Justice + Imagine Picasso + Food Trucks

Get on up, Atlanta! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

Mostly sunny. High: 71 Low: 47.

Michael Boggs has been unanimously elected by members of the Georgia Supreme Court to become the state's next chief justice. Boggs will succeed David Nahmias as chief justice in July. Nahmias announced last month he would be leaving the court to spend more time with his family.Boggs, who now serves in the leadership position of presiding justice, was appointed to the high court in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. The Supreme Court also unanimously elected Nels S.D. Peterson to take over as presiding justice when Boggs moves up to chief justice. (Reporter Newspapers) The Imagine Picasso immersive art exhibit opened Sunday at Pullman Yards in Atlanta and will run through June 19. Shortly before opening day, Annabelle Mauger, who is co-directing the exhibit, conducted a final walk-through via a video call with the director of the Picasso administration. “The first thing that they want to see is that we are respecting the work of Pablo Picasso,” Mauger said. “It’s a real support for me, it’s very important." The exhibit includes a retrospective on the artist’s career, photos of Picasso in his studio and some 200 reproduced pieces of his artwork. Atlanta is the exhibit's second stop in the U.S. (WABE 90.1 FM) Georgia food truck owners rejoiced over news that the state House unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would allow them to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit.

Currently, food trucks are required to pass a health inspection and obtain a permit for every county where they want to operate, time-consuming conditions that cost some small business owners tens of thousands of dollars.“The fees are just astronomical if you want to operate legally — without going behind the scenes and just setting up on private properties,” said Tameka Thomas, owner and operator of Funnel Cake Guys, an Atlanta-based food truck. The measure now heads to the Senate, where, if it passes and is signed into law, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Reporter Newspapers) The High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction, the largest fundraising event for the High Museum of Art, will be March 26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Atlantic Station. Funds raised by the auction support the High Museum’s continuing mission to provide educational programs and various outreach efforts to local youth, along with continuing to deliver world-class art exhibitions in Atlanta. For 30 years, the High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction has brought the best winemakers and vintners to Atlanta to participate in this event. For more information, visit the High Museum Wine Auction website. For tickets, click here. (Free: High.org; Subscription: AJC.com) Today is the first full day of spring, and good news: The risk for snow locally this season is over, Accuweather said Friday. When the vernal equinox occurred at 11:33 a.m. Sunday, ushering in spring, the welcome was warmer and drier than normal in Georgia, according to the National Weather Service. The vernal equinox marks the instant the sun shines directly on the Earth's equator, USA Today said. Each day for the next three months, the amount of daylight will increase until the summer solstice on June 21. As for the long-range forecast from NOAA, a dry spring is predicted for much of the country, with a worsening drought. (Atlanta Patch)

2022 Midtown Alliance Annual Meeting at the Fox Theatre. Join Midtown Alliance and the region’s business leaders, policymakers, residents and civic enthusiasts as we examine the challenges and the opportunities ahead for the Midtown district. (7:00 AM)

WorkSource DeKalb's "Jobs Bus" provides job search assistance. COVID-19 protocols are in place, and masks are required. Subject to change without notice. (10:00 AM)

Picturing Women Inventors Poster Exhibit. Visit Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library to view the exhibit and answer trivia questions for a prize drawing at the end of March. (10:00 AM)

PRIDE Kickball Atlanta Spring Leagues, offering an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment for anyone and everyone looking to have fun, be active, enjoy friends and meet new people in a non-intimidating atmosphere. The season begins today. (6:00 PM)

The Atlanta Science Festival is a two-week celebration of local science and technology taking place March 12-26, 2022. Explore the world of STEM with approximately 100 engaging events. Kids and adults alike can dive into a range of topics from coding and astronomy to nature walks and science/art mashups. (4:00 PM)

Save the date! Join MARTA in person or online Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. to learn more about the proposed plan to enhance the Campbellton Corridor. Check here for registration details https://tinyurl.com/CampbelltonCorridor #MARTA2040. (Facebook)

Don't miss Grove Park Empowerment Day with the Atlanta BeltLine partners Grove Park Foundation today from noon-6 p.m. Find out about housing and credit, employment opportunities, health and wellness, and education and childcare. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Huntcliff: "The primaries are fast approaching with early voting beginning on May 5 and Primary Day May 24th! Equal to, if not more important than, the Republican and Democrat party primaries for governor, senators etc., this is the election for four positions on the Fulton County School Board, judges and county commissioners." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Barfield: "Well, we got a new intruder, a mockingbird who is scaring off Otis and Olivia the bluebirds when they are eating the worms. Hope this won't be an ongoing issue. I have read they can be aggressive." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Peachtree Hills: "Does anyone know of a good neurologist specializing in multiple sclerosis or fibromyalgia near Peachtree Hills? Especially one who is willing to take new patients/emergency patients? The only doctor I've been able to find is booked out until the end of June and I need to see someone ASAP." (Nextdoor)

— Kathy Cioffi

