Bogota early morning house fire leaves one man dead

Police are investigating a house fire in Bogota in the early Saturday morning hours that left one man dead.

The Bogota Police Department received a report of the fire at 320 River Road around 5:59 a.m., according to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Bogota Fire Department, neighboring fire departments and police officers found an unconscious man inside the residence when they arrived at the scene. The man was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, according to the press release.

A woman escaped from the home before first responders arrived and was evaluated on the scene by emergency medical services, but she declined transport to a hospital, said the release.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bogota Police Department will further investigate the fire. No additional information is available at this time.

