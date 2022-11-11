'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

Sonam Sheth,C. Ryan Barber
·4 min read
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump.José Luis Villegas/AP

  • DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race.

  • One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap."

  • The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the 2018 Florida election served as a roadmap for the Capitol riot.

Seething from the rise of an emergent Republican rival, former President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday to try to take credit for the first election of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In Trumpian style, the string of posts on Truth Social gave the newly reelected Republican a nickname — "Ron DeSanctimonious" — and noted the former president's endorsement that elevated DeSantis from "desperate shape" to the governorship. But in another post, Trump went beyond simply relitigating the 2018 election to making a new, remarkable claim about his past support for DeSantis.

"After the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott," Trump wrote, "I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen.…"

For several former Justice Department officials, Trump's evidence-free assertions caused more than raised eyebrows. It prompted eye-rolling, and with some, public denials that the Justice Department and FBI ever investigated 2018 election fraud at Trump's behest.

"Never happened," tweeted Sarah Isgur Flores, who served as a top Justice Department spokesperson in 2018.

In interviews, four former FBI and Justice Department officials told Insider that Trump's claims were almost certainly false, calling his assertion "bogus," "ridiculous," "complete nonsense," and "made-up crap."

"No possibility. Secondly, if it had happened, I cannot believe we wouldn't have heard about it long before now," a former senior FBI official, who asked for anonymity to discuss the issue candidly, told Insider. "It just looks like a rant."

In the 2018 election, Democrats retook the House majority but faltered in Florida, where Scott and DeSantis narrowly won their respective races. DeSantis prevailed over Andrew Gillum, then the Tallahassee mayor, by about 30,000 votes.

In Scott's race, his lead over Democratic opponent Bill Nelson was so slim that it led to a recount in several locations, including Broward County.

In the days after the election, Scott alleged without evidence that the slow pace of the recount allowed for illegally cast ballots to be counted. Trump and other high-profile Republicans also falsely suggested that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

On November 9, three days after Election Day 2018, scores of pro-Trump and pro-Scott demonstrators held a "Stop The Steal" demonstration in Broward County, demanding that election officials stop the recount. Scott eventually won his race by 10,000 votes.

Four years later, Trump appeared to be referring to that allegation with his Truth Social post asserting — similarly without evidence — that there was "ballot theft" and that the election was nearly "stolen."

But, as The Washington Post's Philip Bump pointed out, DeSantis' race was not as close as Scott's, and the aftermath of his election lacked the same drama. DeSantis' race had already been called by the evening of November 6 — Election Day in 2018.

So while Scott's victory was uncertain in the days after the election, there was no reason why DeSantis would not have had "the votes necessary to win," Bump noted.

Activities surrounding the 2018 Florida elections have attracted federal scrutiny — but not for the reasons the former president spouted off about on social media.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors are investigating if the Broward County "Stop The Steal" protest, and others in south Florida, served as a roadmap for the deadly Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

The Times reported that the Broward County protest in particular drew support from members of the far-right, including the Proud Boys, the longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Members of the Proud Boys are set to stand trial next month on charges stemming from the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. That proceeding, featuring a seditious conspiracy charge, will follow on the heels of the trial of Oath Keepers founder Elmert Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right group, who face accusations they plotted to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Trump to then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump claims without evidence he sent federal agents to keep DeSantis election from being ‘stolen’ in 2018

    Former President Trump claimed without evidence on Thursday that he sent federal agents to Florida in 2018 to keep the state’s gubernatorial election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Trump said in a Truth Social post that he helped save DeSantis’s campaign and sent the FBI and U.S. attorneys to the state to…

  • Trump is going to announce 2024 presidential run on Tuesday, former senior adviser says

    Former President Donald Trump will announce Tuesday that he will launch a third White House bid, according to a former senior Trump adviser.

  • Ivanka Trump Reportedly Reached a Firm Decision on How Involved She'll Be in Donald Trump's Rumored 2024 Campaign

    With Donald Trump reportedly announcing his third run for president next week, it should be all hands on deck for the adult children in his family. Yet if new reports ring true, the former president’s entourage will look much different than it did during his administration — it seems that daughter Ivanka Trump has quietly exited […]

  • AP sources: US border agency leader is being forced out

    The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed as the Biden administration’s choice to lead the agency, according to two people who were briefed on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Magnus's removal is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to manage migrants coming from a wider range of countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

  • An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people

    An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.

  • Did Trump Fix the 2018 Florida Election In Ron Desantis’s Favor?

    Former President Donald Trump is not having a good week. Most of his endorsed candidates lost their midterm races, potentially sinking a shot at control of the House and Senate for Republicans. There are increased calls for the Republican party to move past him in favor of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who won re-election Tuesday.

  • Judge Who Said 'the Left' Tried to 'Cancel' Him After Rape Conviction Reversal Wins Reelection

    In January, an Illinois judge reversed his own rape conviction of an 18-year-old so he wouldn’t serve prison time for assaulting an intoxicated 16-year-old girl. The case drew national headlines, and the judge was reassigned to civil, not criminal, cases. Now, Eighth Circuit Judge Robert Adrian has narrowly won his campaign to remain on the bench for another six years, winning 62 percent of the vote—just over the 60 percent threshold.

  • Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

    The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home. The final results will determine which party controls the House — and Pelosi's own future. This could be the end of Pelosi’s long tenure in Congress.

  • New York Democrats divided between moderates, progressives after disappointing defeats

    After a disappointing performance that may cost the party control of the U.S. House, Democrats in New York are divided between progressives from New York City and suburban moderates, with both sides blaming the other for the loss of at least four congressional seats in the state.

  • Ousted Dem campaign chair blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She had almost nothing to do’ with our wins

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) — the House Democratic campaign chairman — slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday for blaming the party’s losses in New York on state Democratic leadership. “Let’s be clear, she had almost nothing to do with what turned out to be an historic defense of our majority,” Maloney told The New…

  • When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.

    America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49 face 21 per 1,000 odds of divorce, while the 50+ crowd have a divorce rate of just 10 in 1,000. Traditionally, the gender wage gap—with men earning on average more than women for full-time work—may have led some women to stick around in an unhappy marriage for financial security.

  • Tom Brady, Steph Curry and Kevin O’Leary set to lose big from FTX bankruptcy filing

    Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lost his entire $16 billion fortune in less than a week after his company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

  • Who will be L.A.'s next mayor? Bass-Caruso race tightens with more counted votes

    A new batch of votes was released Thursday by election officials in the race for mayor of Los Angeles. The most recent results show businessman Rick Caruso leading Rep. Karen Bass by fewer than 3,000 votes, at 50.25% to 49.75%.

  • Donald Trump tells donors to help Republicans win the US Senate — by giving his own political committees money

    Instead of soliciting donations to benefit Republican candidates, all of the money Trump raises will go to political action committees benefitting Trump.

  • Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

    President Biden announced a set of small new actions by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday.

  • Youngkin, like DeSantis, faces Trump's fury

    Fresh off a diatribe against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump went after another popular Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, in what seemed like a warning meant to dissuade him from seeking the presidency in 2024.

  • Election Officials Say Efforts to Bolster the Voting System Worked

    For months, election officials have worried that activists convinced that the election system is corrupt and broken would cause significant problems in the midterms. But the scattered episodes during the vote did not disrupt the system. The relative calm so far had election officials breathing a sigh of relief, even as they remained concerned about specious legal challenges and misinformation that could erupt in the coming weeks. They praised tactics they believe reinforced a system that was roc

  • Senate GOP fears another Trump disaster in Georgia runoff

    Senate Republicans are worried that former President Trump may derail their chances of winning the runoff election in Georgia next month if he announces his 2024 presidential campaign in the next few weeks, and again thrusts his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud into the spotlight. Trump’s critics in the GOP establishment are blaming…

  • Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp

    A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp — including jumping out a third-story window — before being rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man, prosecutors in Seattle said. Winston Burt, 30, who uses the street name “Dice Capone,” was arrested shortly afterward as he was leaving a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked, authorities said. The 20-year-old woman who escaped had been taken from California to Seattle to perform sex acts for money, prosecutors said in charging documents in King County Superior Court.

  • Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday the 'most egregious thing I can ever remember happening in the NFL,' says former Browns OL Joe Thomas

    "When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."