Bogus Vaccines. Fake Testing Sites. Virus Frauds Are Flourishing.

With millions of Americans out of work and hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, twists on tried-and-true criminal techniques are flourishing. (Till Lauer/The New York Times)

Offers of bogus drugs to prevent or treat coronavirus infection. Websites selling fake vaccines. False promises of speedier receipt of government stimulus checks.

This is the new face of fraud.

With millions of Americans out of work and hunkered down at home because of the pandemic, twists on tried-and-true criminal techniques are flourishing. Multiple federal agencies — including the FBI, the Internal Revenue Service and the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services — have recently issued advisories, warning consumers to beware of fraudsters eager to prey on people at a stressful time.

The fraught nature and unique circumstances of the pandemic have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, and that has led people to crave control, said Stacey Wood, a psychology professor at Scripps College. That may make them more susceptible to offers of unproven treatments and other virus-related fraud.

“Opportunists take advantage of consumers’ vulnerabilities,” she said.

The Federal Trade Commission has received more than 18,000 coronavirus-related complaints, according to commission data from January through April 15. More than half the complaints involved some type of fraud, with reported losses of nearly $9 million.

Whether by telephone, phishing emails, text messages or social media promotions, unscrupulous actors are using their warped creativity to separate people from their cash, officials say.

The frauds include businesses selling intravenous vitamin C drips to “boost immunity” to the virus, websites offering masks that never arrive and even reports of fake drive-up testing sites, where impostors swabbed people’s cheeks in exchange for cash.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration have jointly sent warning letters to companies selling teas, essential oils, colloidal silver — silver particles suspended in liquid — and other substances that supposedly prevent the virus. The FDA has said that there currently are no products scientifically proven to prevent infection with, or to treat, the virus.

And in late March, the Justice Department shut down a Texas website offering vaccine “kits” for a shipping charge of $4.95.

“In fact, there are currently no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines,” the department said in a statement.

There have even been instances where impostors posing as doctors or laboratory representatives have gained entry to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, offering fake tests as a way to gain Medicare or Medicaid information from residents, said Scott Lampert, special agent in charge of the office of the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services for the New York region. The fear and disorder caused by the virus, he said, “provide an opportunity to take advantage of the disadvantaged.”

“Robocalls” that purport to be from the IRS or the Social Security Administration and use bullying tactics to trick people into sending money or to elicit sensitive personal information for use in identity theft schemes have long been a scourge.

Now the pandemic has provided a new slant. Nomorobo, a call-blocking app, posted examples of coronavirus calls on its website. Some are recycled versions of typical calls, with a reference to the coronavirus thrown in to freshen the pitch. One from a supposed “coronavirus hotline” targets Medicare beneficiaries: “Because of the limited testing we are first taking Medicare members. Will the free at-home test be just for you or for you and your spouse?”

What about this crisis is bringing out sketchy activity?

Wood said that because people were more isolated than usual, they might not have the means to consult other people as easily.

People are seeking reassurance, she said, so information that appears to come from trusted authorities, including government agencies, may be especially appealing.

These are in many ways implausible times, so things that may have seemed far-fetched several months ago may not seem outlandish now, Wood said.

“It makes you open to other events that might otherwise seem implausible,” she said.

Another possible factor, she said, is boredom. People have less to do when shut in and are probably opening all of their emails — even spam they may have previously ignored.

Here are some questions and answers about coronavirus-related fraud: