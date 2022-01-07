Bohn sentenced for 2020 Wagner stabbing that killed one

Jan. 6—SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner man who stabbed another person to death in September 2020 was sentenced in federal court Monday to spend eight years in federal prison.

Ronald Bohn, 51, of Wagner, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release in connection to the case.

On Sept. 15, 2020, Bohn was in a Wagner apartment rented by Isaac Primeaux, Jr., when an argument broke out. At some point, Bohn grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed Primeaux, Jr., "deeply" in the chest.

After a federal grand jury indicted Bohn on Oct. 6, 2020, he appeared virtually to plead not guilty to second-degree murder charges.

Over a year later, on Oct. 15, 2021, as part of a plea agreement, Bohn pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

On Monday, Bohn was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier to pay a special assessment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, in addition to prison time and supervised release.

The case, which occurred within the boundaries of the Yankton Indian Reservation, was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office, Wagner Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Bohn was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals