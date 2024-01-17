The City of Shreveport has expanded its voluntary boil advisor for the entire city effective immediately.

According to the Shreveport Water and Sewerage Department, this is in response to multiple fire emergencies, scattered water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts affecting the water distribution system.

"Due to the challenges posed by recent events, we are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of our residents," said William Daniel, Director of Water and Sewerage.

Customers are being advised to disinfect water before consuming it for making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

Boiling water

Here's how you disinfect water:

Boil Water: Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Await Clearance: When satisfactory laboratory test results are obtained, the Department of Water & Sewerage, with approval from the Louisiana Department of Health, will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify you that the water has been deemed safe.

Daniel said, "the voluntary boil advisory will remain in effect until samples are collected, analyzed, and cleared by the Department of Water & Sewerage, in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Health."

More: Lower water pressures in Shreveport. Here's what you need to know and how you can help

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Boil advisory issued for the City of Shreveport. Here's what you need to know