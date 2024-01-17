Boil advisory issued for southeast Shreveport

A boil advisory has been issued for southeast Shreveport. Wednesday morning the Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage issued a boil advisory due to widespread pressure loss.

According to the water department, the advisory is in effect for customers south of East Bert Kouns, some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue south of Bert Kouns, and the area southeast of the I-49 and 3132 interchange.

Customers are being advised to disinfect water before consuming it for making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Here's how you disinfect water:

Boil Water: Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Await Clearance: When satisfactory laboratory test results are obtained, the Department of Water & Sewerage, with approval from the Louisiana Department of Health, will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify you that the water has been deemed safe.

The water department said, "we understand the inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your cooperation during this time."

