Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later

  • Provine High School physics teacher Raven Thompson, grabs a case of bottled drinking water to be placed in a vehicle of a Jackson, Miss., resident, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as the cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • The faculty and students at Provine High School served prepared meals and distributed bottled water to residents in west Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • The faculty and students at Provine High School served prepared meals and distributed bottled water, Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Jackson, Miss. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 3

Water Woes Mississippi

Provine High School physics teacher Raven Thompson, grabs a case of bottled drinking water to be placed in a vehicle of a Jackson, Miss., resident, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The Jackson Public School District set up sites at several schools to help residents who still are under a boil water notice. Over 400 meals were given out as well as the cases of water that school officials hope will be used for cooking since although water pressure has generally returned to much of the city, the water has yet to pass water quality tests. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
LEAH WILLINGHAM
·2 min read

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After 30 days of boiling their water to get rid of contaminants and sometimes no water at all, Jackson residents are finally able to drink the water from the tap after officials lifted a boil water advisory put in place in mid-February when a deep freeze wreaked havoc on their water infrastructure.

The city's 43,000 surface water connections were released Wednesday from the boil advisory put in place on Feb. 16. A boil notice had previously been lifted for the city’s 16,000 well water connections on March 10.

After officials said cold weather froze equipment at the city's water treatment plant, thousands of water customers went weeks with low pressure or no pressure at all, collecting water in buckets from distribution sites throughout the city to flush toilets and clean themselves. National Guard members were called in to help distribute water. Volunteers loaded tanks of water on trucks to deliver to apartment complexes housing seniors and those without transportation.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the crisis has been caused in part by decades of neglect of aging infrastructure. Parts of Jackson’s water system are a century old, he said.

A major factor affecting the city’s ability to update its system has been a rapidly declining tax base because of “white flight.” Jackson’s tax base began crumbling decades ago, starting after the integration of public schools.

Voters in 2014 overwhelmingly approved an extra 1% sales tax for infrastructure repairs, but the $15 million a year raised is only a fraction of what Jackson needs. Lumumba said close to $2 billion is required to modernize the water system and other infrastructure related to sewer and roads.

The Democratic mayor wrote a letter to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and other officials to request $47 million in state and federal funding to begin repairing the water system. Since then, the mayor and other city leaders have begun meeting with legislative leaders to discuss options.

___

Willingham is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nextdoor Curing Loneliness?

    The company's CEO Sarah Friar thinks yes. She shares how the hyper-local social networking platform is uniting communities across the country.

  • So This Is How To Deal With That Narcissist In Your Life

    Not to mention all the other kinds of toxic people you may encounter.

  • 10 unbelievable Grammys records, from the youngest winner to the most-awarded artists of all time

    Beyoncé became the female artist with the most Grammys - 28! - in 2021. Here are nine other unbelievable records in Grammy history.

  • Worker says Amazon hung anti-union signs in bathroom stalls

    When Amazon found out that its workers were trying to form a union, the company put up signs across the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, including in bathroom stalls, a worker said Wednesday. “No place was off limits,” said warehouse employee Jennifer Bates, who testified at a Washington hearing on income inequality. Bates, who supports the unionizing effort, described on Wednesday how Amazon is pushing back against the biggest unionization efforts at the company since its founding as an online bookstore in 1995.

  • Drew Barrymore’s New ‘Beautiful Kitchenware’ Debuts With Sage Green Small Appliances

    Each piece ranges from $40 to $129.

  • Americans, somehow, spent less money drunk shopping in 2020 than in previous years

    Our boozy impulse shopping bill totals up to $21.6 billion over the past 12 months.

  • AFL-CIO urges U.S. to block imports of solar products from China's Xinjiang

    The leader of the AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor federation, is calling on the Biden administration and Congress to stop imports of solar products from China's Xinjiang region over human rights concerns. In letters to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said there is "convincing evidence of systematic forced labor" in solar production in Xinjiang and he demanded "immediate focused action."

  • House votes to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act, landmark 1994 law championed by Biden

    The House voted 242-172 on Wednesday to reauthorize the lapsed Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which gives legal protections to women who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.Why it matters: The original landmark 1994 law, sponsored by then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden, expired in 2019. President Biden promised to reauthorize VAWA during his campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn a statement earlier this month, Biden urged both chambers of Congress to"come together in a bipartisan manner to ensure swift passage of VAWA legislation.""Domestic violence is being called a pandemic within the COVID-19 pandemic, with growing evidence showing that the conditions of the pandemic have resulted in escalated rates of intimate partner violence, and in some cases more severe injuries," the president said.Details: The bill expands aid and services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, and authorizes funding for grants and other forms of support for groups working with survivors.The legislation ensures that unemployment benefits cannot be denied to individuals who leave jobs due to sexual harassment or assault, domestic or dating violence or stalking, CNN reports.It also closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" in gun laws by banning dating partners convicted of domestic violence from owning and purchasing guns. The restriction currently only applies to married or divorced couples.Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Brain Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) introduced the bill to reauthorize VAWA on International Women's Day.What to watch: The House voted in 2019 to reauthorize the legislation shortly after it expired, but it did not pass the then-Republican controlled Senate.Democrats now control the Senate with a razor-thin majority, but it's unclear whether VAWA will win enough Republican votes to reach the 60-vote filibuster-proof threshold.The legislation has been reauthorized three times — in 2000, 2005 and 2013. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan ministers were informed of deal 'Citgo Six' were jailed for, documents show

    Six executives of U.S. refiner Citgo have been jailed in Caracas on graft charges since 2017, but court documents seen by Reuters show that top Venezuelan officials were made aware of the deal that the country's top prosecutor accused the six executives of signing in secret. The documents, which have not previously been reported, show that during at least two board meetings of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, which owns the U.S. refiner, top Venezuelan officials - including three ministers - were informed of the proposed deal for Citgo to borrow up to $4 billion. The financing was never executed, and a Caracas court in late 2020 sentenced the six executives to between eight and 13 years in prison.

  • Lawyer says authorities disregarded Huawei exec's rights

    The actions of Canadian and American authorities during the arrest of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies “spanned the spectrum from negligence to casual indifference” of her rights, defense lawyers told an extradition hearing Wednesday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Ohio sues Biden administration over tax mandate in coronavirus aid

    Ohio's top lawyer on Wednesday sued the Biden administration over its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying a last-minute change in the legislation unlawfully blocks state lawmakers from managing their budgets as they see fit. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, asked a federal judge in the state to halt implementation of a part of the relief bill, known as the "tax mandate," that prohibits coronavirus relief money from being used to subsidize tax cuts. “Slipping last-minute conditions into a plan meant to help people that instead handcuffs Ohio is why people don’t trust government,” Yost said in a news release.

  • Gonzaga riding offensive efficiency through perfect season

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) As Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi dribbled to the top of the key, teammate Andrew Nembhard faked a down screen and flared to the corner. Bulldogs big man Oumar Ballo, after skirting past Nembhard, ran up to set a screen for Ayayi and rolled toward the basket. The defense played the pick-and-roll perfectly, giving Ayayi no room to shoot, Ballo no space to receive a pass.

  • Dow, S&P 500 Close at New Highs After Fed Decision

    Stocks roared after the Federal Reserve said it planned to remain accommodative while the economy recovers from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Shares Of Plug Power Are Down By 15% Today?

    Plug Power stock is trying to settle below the $36 level.

  • Son charged in death of elderly Chester SC man whose body was found in closet

    Clyde Shirley was found dead in his home Sunday in Chester, South Carolina. He had been dead more than three weeks.

  • Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies

    Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died at the age of 61, BBC Africa reports citing a statement made by the vice president on state TV.Why it matters: The strongman president was re-elected in October in an election marred by crackdowns on critics. He was also perhaps the only world leader to reject coronavirus vaccines outright, falsely claiming they didn't work and that the country had already defeated the virus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Magufuli's had disappeared from view over the past two weeks, leading to speculation that he had been hospitalized with coronavirus.Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in a televised statement that Magufuli died of a heart condition.Worth noting: Nicknamed "the Bulldozer," Magufuli initially won international praise following his election in 2015 for his efforts to combat corruption and develop infrastructure. More recently, he had drawn criticism for his Covid-denial and political repression.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 10 players to watch in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

    These aren't necessarily the best players in the tournament, but the players with the best chance to make some noise in the coming weeks.

  • Wondering When You’ll Get Your Stimmy? Here’s What the Big Banks Say

    Though President Biden signed a landmark $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law last Thursday, many Americans are still waiting to receive their portion of the COVID-19 relief funds.

  • Damian Lillard propelling Blazers to comeback victory over Pelicans was one of a kind

    Numbers never lie.

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest