Boil advisory for southwest Waukee lifted after water samples test negative

The boil dvisory that was in place for residents of southwest Waukee after a water-main break was lifted early Saturday morning, city officials said.

According to a release on the city of Waukee's website, a negative test for a water sample screened for bacteria was confirmed at 4:10 p.m. Friday, and a second sample was cleared at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

"You can use water from the tap as normal," the release said.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the water main break occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Crosscreek Road when a contractor hit a 12-inch main, resulting in pressure loss.

About 1,500 connections are affected by the break, according to the city.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Waukee boil advisory lifted after water samples pass screening