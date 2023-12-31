Boil water advisory issued for City of Wellington public water supply system
Go to "Boil water advisory issued for City of Wellington public water supply system" on ksn.com https://trib.al/NOYEMjK
Go to "Boil water advisory issued for City of Wellington public water supply system" on ksn.com https://trib.al/NOYEMjK
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launched a secretive military spaceplane to orbit last night after weeks of delays, though scant details about the mission have been released to the public. The Falcon Heavy lifted off on the clandestine mission at 8:07 PM Eastern from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The U.S. Space Force's X-37B space plane, a reusable vehicle that acts as a classified testbed for experiments in space, was the sole payload on the massive rocket.
A look at San Francisco records shows the city might be owed more than $200M for unpaid fines on parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2023.
James turns 39 on Saturday, having played more minutes and scored more points than any player in NBA history. And as he nears the midpoint of his 21st season, LeBron is still producing like a top-10 player.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
From 12-horsepower people's cars to Group B-spec rally cars, Monaco's official car collection highlights a little bit of everything.
We look back on the health and wellness trends people were most interested in this year — some of which we’re likely to keep buzzing about in 2024.
Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
“There needs to be teachable moments in these books,” says the editor of several bestselling memoirs.
LG is best known for its OLED range when it comes to TVs, but this year it's launching a pretty broad QNED LED lineup as well.
Indian authorities allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have questioned Apple on the accuracy of its internal threat algorithms and are now investigating the security of its devices, according to The Washington Post.
FirstCry, India’s biggest e-commerce platform for mother and baby products, is aiming to raise $218 million through the sale of new shares in its initial public offering, almost a third of the $700 million it had originally targeted. Brainbees Solutions, the parent firm of online baby product marketplace FirstCry, wrote in a draft prospectus filed with the local market regulator that some investors including SoftBank, NewQuest and TPG plan to sell some shares as part of the IPO. FirstCry said it hadn't set the price in its draft prospectus.
A look at the some of the top stories this year
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Researchers from Linköping University in Sweden developed a ‘bioelectronic soil’ that can speed up the growth of plants in controlled agricultural farming environments.