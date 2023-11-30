Boil water advisory issued in Forsyth County neighborhoods after water main break
The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer shut off water in a Forsyth County neighborhood to repair a water main break.
The boil water advisory is in effect for the area around the Shady Grove Road peninsula while repairs are underway.
According to officials, customers are asked to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food once the water comes back on.
However, the boil water notice is expected to last for two days, unless otherwise announced by officials, once repairs are complete.
For those in the impacted area, water department officials said to boil water for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil to ensure safety requirements are met.
Residents in the following areas listed below are asked to boil water for the next 48 hours unless otherwise notified by the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer. To learn more about this boil water notification, please contact Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer at (770) 781-2160.
Shady Grove Rd (from the intersection of Tanglewood Dr to the end of Shady Grove Rd)
5820 PWA Drive
5790 PWA Drive
5770 PWA Drive
Shadewater Drive
Shadewater Court
Shadewater Way
Robbs Drive
Cagle Drive
Indian Knoll Road
Turners Cove Road
Driskell Road
Driskell Circle
Turner Court
Bragg Road
Nantuckett Cove
Lighthouse PTE
Collins Pointe Road
Biscayne Drive
Flowery Branch Road
Breezebay Road
Colony Drive
Colony Court
Breeze Overlook
Journeys Way
Yacht Club Drive
Scenic Drive
Pointe Court
Fields Drive
Gentry Way
Heard Lane
Mountainview Trail
Pine Ridge Circle
Holland Drive
Robbs Crossing Drive
Holland Cove Road
Hamiliton Court
Pinnacle Pointe Drive
Williamsberg Drive
Shadburn Ferry Road
Kings Point Drive
Harbour Walk
Bold Springs Xing
Leeward Cove Court
Fawn Cove Trail
Golden Sands Drive
Leeward Sound
Austin Harbour Drive
Austin Mill Drive
Bamby Road
Chestnut Hills Road
Chinquapin Lane
Mill Cove Road
Robin Road
Overlook Road
Lanier Drive
Dogwood Trail
Timber Trail
Serenity Place
Heard Road
Pine Valley Road
Natures Trail
Pine Court
Tanglewood Circle
Tanglewood Drive
PWA Drive
Virginia Drive
