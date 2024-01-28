Boil water advisory issued in Lafourche Parish
Tesla is recalling 200,000 vehicles due to a malfunctioning backup camera. The camera wouldn’t work when the car was in reverse, which is the whole point of those cameras.
Economic data gives Biden an edge over Trump, but there's more to the story.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
Apple is making major changes to the App Store and other core parts of iOS in Europe in response to new European Union laws.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
The two-door 2024 Jeep Wrangler is available with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package that includes 35-inch tires, a lift kit, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde devote the entirety of today’s episode looking deeper into the key issues plaguing the world of college athletics at the moment.
Republicans Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy based their presidential campaigns on opposition to liberal cultural issues. It flopped.
Some customers have had the rear windscreens blow out of their new Honda HR-Vs. Honda says it's not a safety risk, but will replace them if defective.
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
Google pulled many crypto exchanges, including Binance and Kraken, from its Play Store in India on Saturday in what is the latest blow to the world's second largest internet market's already dwindling web3 dream. The ban comes two weeks after these global crypto exchanges were flagged for operating “illegally” in the South Asian market. Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), an Indian government agency that scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren’t compliant with India’s anti–money laundering rules.