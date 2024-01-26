Boil water advisory lifted for Jefferson Parish
The boil water advisory that was in effect for the east bank of Jefferson Parish has been lifted on Thursday, Jan. 25.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
The nation's largest and most profitable bank is handing new responsibilities to some of its top executives as it gets closer to a time when it is no longer led by Jamie Dimon.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Wall Street is betting on more media consolidation as company executives attempt to quiet the noise over potential deals.
Porsche took the wraps off Thursday of the Macan EV, a long-delayed project that will test whether consumers still have the drive to spring for an electric vehicle that costs more than $78,000. The reveal comes at a pivotal time for Porsche — and many other automakers. The Porsche Macan EV provides the ideal testbed for gauging consumer sentiment — which will play out when the company begins deliveries of the all-electric compact SUV in the second half of the year.
The boss of the nation's sixth-largest lender is making it clear that his bank needs to get even bigger in the wake of the industry's 2023 crisis.
The Wizards are making a change.
DXwand, a Cairo- and Dubai-based startup that leverages conversational AI to help businesses in the Middle East automate customer service and employee assistance, has raised $4 million in Series A funding. UAE-based Shorooq Partners and Cairo-headquartered firm Algebra Ventures led the investment, with existing investor Dubai Future District Fund also participating. The Series A investment will assist DXwand in expanding further in the MENA region and accelerate its research and development efforts in generative AI, knowledge mining, and omnichannel conversational AI within the region.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
Positive Grid goes big for NAMM 2024 with the Spark Live, a 150-watt four-channel portable PA system.
