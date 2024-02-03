Boil water advisory lifted for remaining parts of Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The boil water advisory that was in effect for parts of Uptown has been lifted on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On Friday, Feb. 2 the boil advisory lifted for some areas, except those closest to the water main break.

Officials with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that the water in the area was safe to drink and use.

According to leaders with the SWBNO, all water service in the affected area has been restored.

Residents should flush home plumbing systems by running water through all faucets for several minutes.

