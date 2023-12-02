Boil water advisory lifted for Shady Grove Road in Forsyth County
Residents in the Shady Grove Road area of Forsyth County are now able to safely drink and use their water again without having to boil it.
The boil water advisory, which began Nov. 30 after a water main break, was officially lifted Saturday morning, according to officials.
The water was shut off on Thursday until repairs were made, and residents were asked to boil water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food after the water was put back online.
The advisory lasted 48 hours, and is no longer in effect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
Atlanta VA Medical Center closes multiple units for repair after ‘pipe break’ in critical areas
Former APD officer accused of using position to intimidate women into not reporting his abuse
Handful of Georgians getting Salmonella after eating pre-cut cantaloupes, Ga. DPH says
Areas that were impacted included homes and businesses in the following locations:
Shady Grove Rd (from the intersection of Tanglewood Dr to the end of Shady Grove Rd)
5820 PWA Drive
5790 PWA Drive
5770 PWA Drive
Shadewater Drive
Shadewater Court
Shadewater Way
Robbs Drive
Cagle Drive
Indian Knoll Road
Turners Cove Road
Driskell Road
Driskell Circle
Turner Court
Bragg Road
Nantuckett Cove
Lighthouse PTE
Collins Pointe Road
Biscayne Drive
Flowery Branch Road
Breezebay Road
Colony Drive
Colony Court
Breeze Overlook
Journeys Way
Yacht Club Drive
Scenic Drive
Pointe Court
Fields Drive
Gentry Way
Heard Lane
Mountainview Trail
Pine Ridge Circle
Holland Drive
Robbs Crossing Drive
Holland Cove Road
Hamiliton Court
Pinnacle Pointe Drive
Williamsberg Drive
Shadburn Ferry Road
Kings Point Drive
Harbour Walk
Bold Springs Xing
Leeward Cove Court
Fawn Cove Trail
Golden Sands Drive
Leeward Sound
Austin Harbour Drive
Austin Mill Drive
Bamby Road
Chestnut Hills Road
Chinquapin Lane
Mill Cove Road
Robin Road
Overlook Road
Lanier Drive
Dogwood Trail
Timber Trail
Serenity Place
Heard Road
Pine Valley Road
Natures Trail
Pine Court
Tanglewood Circle
Tanglewood Drive
PWA Drive
Virginia Drive
Water customers in those locations can now return to normal water use and habits.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: