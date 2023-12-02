Boil water advisory lifted for Shady Grove Road in Forsyth County

Residents in the Shady Grove Road area of Forsyth County are now able to safely drink and use their water again without having to boil it.

The boil water advisory, which began Nov. 30 after a water main break, was officially lifted Saturday morning, according to officials.

The water was shut off on Thursday until repairs were made, and residents were asked to boil water before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food after the water was put back online.

The advisory lasted 48 hours, and is no longer in effect.

Areas that were impacted included homes and businesses in the following locations:

Water customers in those locations can now return to normal water use and habits.

