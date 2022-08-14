Boil water advisory still in effect for thousands of Michigan residents
A boil water advisory remains in effect for about 133,000 Michigan residents following a large water main break Saturday.
Tens of thousands of people in Michigan were issued a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday after authorities discovered a water break in Metro Detroit’s
An estimated 935,000 were originally affected after GLWA issued a water boil advisory for 23 communities Saturday morning.
On Saturday, almost 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water after a break on a 120-inch water main.
