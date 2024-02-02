Boil water notice issued for Crockett after water main break

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The City of Crockett has issued a boil water notice following a water main break North 6th Street on Thursday.

The water main break has been repaired and pressures should be returning to normal but the Texas Commision on Environmental Quality has required a boil water notice to be issued.

During a boil water notice, any water for consumption, brushing teeth or bathing should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use.

