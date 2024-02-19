Boil water notice issued for Dunbar community in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has issued a boil water advisory for customers due to a waterline break.

As a precaution, customers are encouraged to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before consuming.

More information on boil water advisories can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

