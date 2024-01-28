Boil water notice issued for Rusk Rural Water Supply customers on certain roads

KETK Tyler
·1 min read

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for customers living on several roads on Saturday.

The notice was issued because of a leak in their Main Line. The affected customers live on the following roads:

  • FM 1248

  • County Road 2103

  • County Road 2107

  • County Road 2109

  • County Road 2110

  • County Road 2111

  • County Road 2115

  • County Road 2117

  • County Road 2118

  • County Road 2119

  • County Road 2120

  • County Road 2121

  • County Road 2217 (first 6 customers off of the FM 1248 side)

Affected customers should bring any water they consume to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.

