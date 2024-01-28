Boil water notice issued for Rusk Rural Water Supply customers on certain roads

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for customers living on several roads on Saturday.

The notice was issued because of a leak in their Main Line. The affected customers live on the following roads:

FM 1248

County Road 2103

County Road 2107

County Road 2109

County Road 2110

County Road 2111

County Road 2115

County Road 2117

County Road 2118

County Road 2119

County Road 2120

County Road 2121

County Road 2217 (first 6 customers off of the FM 1248 side)

Affected customers should bring any water they consume to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.

