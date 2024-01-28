Boil water notice issued for Rusk Rural Water Supply customers on certain roads
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice for customers living on several roads on Saturday.
The notice was issued because of a leak in their Main Line. The affected customers live on the following roads:
FM 1248
County Road 2103
County Road 2107
County Road 2109
County Road 2110
County Road 2111
County Road 2115
County Road 2117
County Road 2118
County Road 2119
County Road 2120
County Road 2121
County Road 2217 (first 6 customers off of the FM 1248 side)
Affected customers should bring any water they consume to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.
