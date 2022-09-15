Boil-water notice lifted in Jackson 2 months into Mississippi water crisis

After about seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s capital city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume.

For much of the summer, residents in Jackson were told to bring all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking to a boil on a stove before use after the health department discovered bacteria in cloudy water coming out of faucets in July. Things worsened in August after heavy rains led to flooding and one of the city's two water-treatment plants failed. Low or no water pressure left many residents without sufficient water to drink, bathe or flush toilets.

Gov. Tate Reeves and city officials confirmed Thursday water had been fully restored and the boil-water notice had been lifted.

“We have restored clean water to the city of Jackson,” Reeves said during a news conference.

BROWN WATER: Brown water coming out of faucets in Jackson.

RACIAL INEQUITY: Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

Ty Carter, right, and Benjamin Williams, with Garrett Enterprises, fill up a five-gallon jug from a water tanker that is one of two placed in Jackson, Miss., to provide residents with non-potable water. The recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems and the state Health Department has had Mississippi's capital city under a boil-water notice since late July.

The city also sent out a notice advising residents they were in the clear after testing.

"Residents are advised to run their faucets for a few minutes to clear any old water," Jackson's press release states. "The City of Jackson would like to thank all local, state and federal partners that have been assisting us."

The news came just a week after a video went viral showing dark brown water coming out of faucets in the majority-Black city. Water problems are not uncommon in the city due to its aging infrastructure that is in desperate need of upgrades. Residents have faced concerns over lead in the water, and a cold snap last year froze pipes, leaving people without water for weeks.

Experts say the issues in the majority-Black city are an example of American infrastructure failing low-income residents of color.

Local restaurateur Jeff Good, who owns Sal and Mookies and other restaurants, said his Jackson restaurants would shift to using the city's water Thursday after the official notice.

Story continues

"We (will) clean out filters and start," Good said.

Gov. Tate Reeves announces that Jackson's boil water notice has been officially lifted during a press conference in Jackson, Miss.., Thursday, September 15, 2022. The city of Jackson's boil water notice has been in place since the end of July.

Derek Emerson of the local Walker's Drive-in said he would run faucets for a while before using the city's water but said he will use it.

"I hope it lasts," Emerson said.

The City of Jackson also said Thursday that one of two treatment plants in the city remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours.

During Jackson's water crisis, low or no water pressure had left about 150,000 residents without sufficient water to drink, bathe, wash dishes or flush toilets.

On Thursday, the city said they were still "receiving isolated reports of discolored water and pressure issues."

“These reports are decreasing each day," the release says. "Many of these issues are related to routine water leaks or meter issues.”

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci, Nada Hassanein, Ashley R. Williams, Celina Tebor, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson water crisis: Boil order lifted in Mississippi capital