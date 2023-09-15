Boil water notice lifted in northern area of Fort Bend County
Residents in the impacted area can resume using water normally, but MUD 151 issued a reminder that Fort Bend County is still in stage one of its drought contingency plan.
Residents in the impacted area can resume using water normally, but MUD 151 issued a reminder that Fort Bend County is still in stage one of its drought contingency plan.
Andy Behrens tries to help your fantasy football night terrors by gauging the level of panic we should have with some players off to a slow start.
Here's a list of the best iPhone accessories you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
X has launched government ID verification for paid X Premium subscribers, after clues emerged in August that the feature was coming.
The US Senate is investigating Elon Musk's decision to not extend Starlink satellite internet coverage to enable a Ukraine attack on Russian warship near Crimea.
Meta on Friday disputed a media report that claimed the social giant was exploring bringing ads to the popular messaging app WhatsApp. Financial Times earlier reported that some teams at Meta had evaluated whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp home screen. In a statement, WhatsApp said it was neither testing or working on it, nor did it have any plans around it.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Fans are cheering after learning that the British YouTube stars are planning to officially tie the knot.
Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.
Looking for to upgrade your audio so you can enjoy Apple Music's new Lossless offerings? Here's our pick of the best for every device you own.
Tugende, a venture-backed lender based in Uganda, and Warbler Labs, the company building Goldfinch, a decentralized credit protocol, have agreed on a loan restructuring plan that may lead to the recovery of the $5 million loan that the East African motorcycle taxi financing company defaulted months ago. The terms of the agreement were not made public.
After a couple years of dabbling in angel investments, crypto advisory firm Reverie is now bringing a bigger checkbook to bear. The firm is launching a flagship $20 million fund to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage crypto companies, its co-founder Larry Sukernik exclusively told TechCrunch. The fund, anchored by two U.S.-based institutional investors that Sukernik declined to name, follows two years of relatively smaller investments in about 40 companies, including decentralized exchange Osmosis, blockchain scaling-focused Sovereign Labs and Solana-focused crypto marketplace Orca.
Data analytics and AI software maker Databricks has raised a Series I round worth more than $500 million, earning a valuation of $43 billion. Databricks last raised $1.6 billion in August of 2021 at a post-money valuation of $38 billion, and seeing the company add $5 billion to its price tag is proof that wider trends do not affect everyone equally, if they do at all. Capital from T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton fills up the “pre-IPO” portion, as these investors often put money in companies that are expected to go public sooner than later.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
The MERIT Flush Balm is my ride-or-die for life.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated water bottle out there and keeps drinks cold for an entire 24 hours.
Apple spent some time focusing on games during Tuesday's iPhone 15 launch event, and while we got the usual mobile devs talking about the improved hardware and software capabilities, we also found out that some very recent top-tier console games are coming to the iPhone, including the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding. The iPhone's distinction from dedicated handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck introduced more recently has been largely academic -- and with the 15 Pro, it's eroding further still. Apple also announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage, a forthcoming Ubisoft game from its popular franchise, would also launch on iPhone 15 Pro, and that the device would support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing dynamic lighting effects.
Get over 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
Tesla is planning to nearly double its component sourcing from India to up to $1.9 billion this year, the nation’s trade minister has said, underscoring the growth of electric-vehicle component manufacturing in the country. Tesla bought $1 billion of automobile components from India in 2022, and it is targeting to take it to $1.7-$1.9 billion this year, India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto event in New Delhi on Wednesday.
During that time, he led partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and regional banks across Latin America, struck strategic deals with JPMorgan Chase, Wells-Fargo, and Bank of America in the U.S., and led the underlying infrastructure build for the fintech giant's cross-border payouts product, allowing Stripe to make payments in over 100 countries. “That’s when it clicked, and I realized -- ‘ah, you can really craft infrastructure in a really thoughtful way that allows you to solve pertinent issues,’” he told TechCrunch.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are playing a rare game on the road against a Group of Five opponent. And the Bulls' new coach is very familiar with the Crimson Tide.