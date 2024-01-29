Boil water order remains in effect for Helena-West Helena residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some residents in Helena West Helena, Arkansas now have water again, but the pressure is low so a boil water order remains in effect.

The Arkansas National Guard continues handing out water at the Phillips County Justice Complex where a 53-foot mobile shower trailer is now up and running.

However, residents are concerned about when West Helena’s aging water system will be fully operational.

Water crisis in West Helena continues as students return to school

“Well, no pun intended, it is a fluid situation,” said John Edwards, Economic Division Director for Helena Harbor. “The absolutely most critical thing that has to happen and the process has started, is getting a new well drilled and put into service for the citizens of West Helena.”

Edwards says West Helena’s water wells have been over-taxing the underground aquifer plus an epidemic of busted galvanized iron water pipes is keeping crews from getting water pressure stabilized. This begs the question, should the State take over the antiquated system?

“As I’ve told the Mayor I think the keys are in his administration’s hands, whether or not that happens,” Edwards said.

Helena-West Helena’s School District is taking steps to provide students, their families, and faculty members with a safe, sanitary place to shower and do laundry.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Students and their families will have access to four showers.

“They can sign up for those laundry areas now on our website as well as they can sign up to use our shower facilities,” said Keith McGee, Helena West Helena School District Superintendent.

The District’s Water Crisis Relief Program will make use of athletic dressing rooms and showers at Central High School. The program is set to begin on Tuesday morning.

In addition, the District is also providing care packages with hygiene products and toiletries.

For information on signing up for shower and laundry services at Central High School, visit here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.