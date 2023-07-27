Boiled sweets in prison are not a human right, Court of Appeal rules

Prisoner, known as JJ, claimed eating boiled sweets was his 'last shred of humanity and dignity' - b-d-s/iStockphoto

Eating boiled sweets in prison is not a human right, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

The court rejected an appeal by a severely disabled offender who had sued his prison carers for refusing to feed him boiled sweets.

The prisoner, known only as JJ, is a bedbound quadriplegic serving a lengthy sentence and had previously been allowed the treats and other snacks from the canteen. However, a health assessment in 2021 ruled he should be limited to soft food because of the risk that he could choke on them.

The prisoner took his carers to court claiming it was a breach of his human right to autonomy and represented his “last shred of humanity and dignity” after “losing almost everything”. The court was told he had been on hunger strike in protest since the decision in June 2021, surviving on fluids apart from some cake, custard and ice-cream in May last year.

His lawyers argued that his carers’ refusal to feed him foods of his choice was unlawful because it was irrational, discriminatory and in breach of his right to “physical and psychological integrity”.

JJ is bed bound and entirely dependent on carers for personal care and feeding, which is delivered while he is lying down, the court was told. His mind and communication skills are unimpaired, but physically all he can do is push a button with one finger and, the court was told, has already had several episodes of choking while in custody.

However, sitting with the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Lord Justice Lewis, Lady Justice King dismissed JJ’s appeal and upheld a previous High Court judge’s decision.

“One can fully understand the dire situation in which JJ finds himself,” she said. “And [one] view says that if JJ understands and is happy to take the risk of choking for the modest pleasure of eating a boiled sweet, then that is a matter for him.

“It may be that in certain different medical circumstances the balance would come down in JJ’s favour but not, in my view, in this case. Giving JJ that boiled sweet may cause him to choke to death... in circumstances where JJ’s advance decision would prevent all but the most basic life-saving intervention.”

She said that in the judges’ opinion JJ’s carers would then be “at risk of prosecution... for gross negligence manslaughter”.

The claim is one of multiple legal actions by prisoners over their treatment including the lack of meal-time bananas, spiders in cells and hair clippers.

Successful challenges

Last year, the Ministry of Justice revealed it had successfully challenged more than 1,700 legal claims, saving the taxpayer £58 million in bids by prisoners to get compensation.

Among the cases was a criminal who claimed he was being subject to torture under human rights legislation after finding a spider in his cell.

Another prisoner alleged he broke his ankle from slipping on a wet prison floor. CCTV footage revealed he actually fell while running away from the prison canteen after stealing a pasty and jumping over two “wet floor” signs.

A third offender claimed his human rights were being abused under the Human Rights Act as prison staff had stopped providing him with bananas which meant his food “inedible”.

A fourth claimed a breach of his article eight human rights to a family life for failure to provide a prisoner with hair clippers for a period of five months. The claim was struck out without hearing on the basis of being without merit.

