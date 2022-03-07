Boiling Springs woman makes hair care accessible to Black community

With tears streaming down her face, Brittany Griffin locked the door of her beauty salon. She knew Queen B Dynasty was closed for good.

Owner Brittany Griffin helps customer Pia Singleton at Bee Unique Beauty Supply next to Queen B Dynasty on South Main Street in Boiling Springs Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Griffin. “When I closed the doors, I didn’t think I was coming back. I gave up on it.”

When the pandemic tore through Cleveland County, Griffin was ordered to close her doors. She was just one year into entrepreneurship, having opened her salon in 2019.

But the pandemic could not take away her calling and Feb. 19, Griffin added Bee Unique Beauty Supply to her hair salon on 433 S. Main St. in Boiling Springs.

“I’m a hair stylist,” said Griffin. “If I ran out of something, I had to stop what I was doing and drive 15-30 minutes out to get what I needed. That was a problem. We needed a hair store, so I opened one up.”

Griffin, who grew up in Cleveland County and graduated from Crest High School, pointed out the lack of hair supply stores for Black women. Even though she grew up in the area, her new business has attracted customers she never met before.

“There are African Americans who live here but I don’t feel like there is anything here for us,” said Griffin. “Before, it seemed as though there were no other Black people that live here. Everyone is excited about having a hair store.”

Griffin worked as an ingredient handler for Nestle Frozen Food Co. before following her passion. She grew up watching her father run a hair store and knew she wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“I’ve always had a background in doing hair but having kids kind of quick and early made me have to work and work quickly,” said Griffin. “I had two kids and then I got married and had two more kids. I knew I needed to find something that would allow me to have a more flexible schedule.”

The interior of Bee Unique Beauty Supply next to Queen B Dynasty on South Main Street in Boiling Springs Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022.

Griffin was emotional as she reflected on the fear that grappled her when she was forced to close her doors at the height of the pandemic in 2020. For two months, Griffin found ways to make ends meet. She started selling wigs and T-shirts — whatever it took to stay busy.

Story continues

“It was stressful,” said Griffin. “I didn’t know if I was going to get unemployment. I knew other things were closing down, but I figured since I was working for myself, I wouldn’t have to close it down. And although I have a husband that works, I wanted to bring my own to the table.”

Griffin said the community needs her business. Black college students to working adults in Boiling Springs did not have the luxury of driving around the corner for their hair care needs — until now.

“It has the potential of being so amazing,” said Griffin. “I’m starting something new but its something we needed for the area. There are hair stores in Gaffney, South Carolina, but that is still over the state line. I have college kids that go to Gardner-Webb and they are from Florida. They are used to taking a short drive in their hometown to get their hair braided. I just want the hair store to help a little bit of everyone and prevent unnecessary travel.”

The exterior of Bee Unique Beauty Supply next to Queen B Dynasty on South Main Street in Boiling Springs Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022.

Griffin was able to reopen her salon two months after the country was shutdown, but more problems ensued. Catching up on the rent and limiting clients to decrease the risk of exposure to COVID-19 meant Griffin had to stay prayerful that things would get back to normal quickly.

“I couldn’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet,” said Griffin. “You kick into survival mode. It was still sketchy at first, but I refused to give up.”

The time spent away from her business made her realize she wanted to continue doing what she loves most. It is surreal for Griffin to see how things have changed in a positive way.

“It’s most definitely a passion,” said Griffin. “It’s a blessing. I’m happy to have this business.”

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3339 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: boiling springs woman opens hair store for african american women