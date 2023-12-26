Boise-area folks 65 and older seek creative outlets. Here’s an option to check out

How many people do you know over 65 years old? Over 80 years old?

When I count, it’s a higher number than I first thought. And, according to the U.S. Census, in less than a decade Americans older than 65 will outnumber those under 18 for the first time in history.

While today’s older adults are living longer, healthier, and more active lives, some experience isolation or loneliness, which can affect their well-being. So what can help?

Research from Stanford University on aging and creativity suggests that engaging in artistic and cultural activities supports overall well-being in older people. I just learned about an exciting program in our own community that seeks to do just that.

In 2022, E.A. Michelson Philanthropy launched the Vitality Arts Project, which offered more than $5 million in grants to 25 art museums across the United States. These grants support the design and implementation of creative aging programs aimed at art museum audiences who are 55 years and older. The programs engage older adults in artistic creation, and that engagement can help generate social, emotional, and physical benefits.

The Boise Art Museum was one of the 25 museums to receive a grant. The funding allowed the museum to develop six multisession, hands-on workshops for adults 55 and up. The programs range from printmaking to mosaics, from painting to mixed-media artwork. These courses fill up quickly, suggesting that many older people in Boise’s want to be creative and engaged.

For me, creativity is the “ultimate renewable resource,” and I love that this program connects older people and creativity. No matter the age, creativity can help us grow, learn, and perhaps stay engaged in our future worlds.

If you want more information, check out Boise Art Museum’s Seniors Create! Lifelong Learning Arts Masterclass, visit www.boiseartmuseum.org.

Nancy Napier is a distinguished professor emerita and coach for the executive MBA program in the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University in Idaho. nnapier@boisestate.edu. She is co-author of “The Bridge Generation of Vietnam: Spanning Wartime to Boomtime.”

Want your words to make an impact? Write (or say it) short

How one airline employee held a passenger accountable for mistreating a companion

Tennis is frustrating to learn. It’s not the only thing I’m struggling to deal with

Yes, sometimes the spotlight really is on you. Here’s how to make the best of it