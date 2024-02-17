Boise-area food-distribution firm recalls sandwiches from local stores. Did you buy one?

A Caldwell food-distribution company has recalled nearly 4,000 sandwiches, saying they may contain undeclared sesame.

Capitol Distributing, a business controlled by Southwest Idaho’s Jackson family, best known for its Jacksons Food Stores convenience-store chain, announced the recall of 3,934 turkey-and-cheese, egg-salad and chicken-salad sandwiches in a news release published Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

They were sold under the Jacksons and CK brand names. Many were sold at Jacksons stores.

A turkey and cheese sandwich.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” Capitol Distributing said.

The sandwiches’ sesame was not declared on the product label. Potential cross contact occurred when chicken salad on a croissant and egg salad sandwiches were prepared on the same surface as the turkey sandwiches, the company said.

“A new bread source for sandwiches included sesame, and the allergen was incorrectly left off of updated sandwich labels,” the company said. “The labels have been updated, and any future possibility of cross contact has been eliminated.”

Where, when sandwiches were sold

Customers could have bought the sandwiches as early as Thursday, Feb. 8. The company said the sandwiches are:

Retail Name Description UPC Lot Codes CK Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Closed faced turkey and cheese sandwich 983644000141 24039, 24040,24043, 24044 Jacksons Turkey and Cheese Closed faced turkey and cheese sandwich 983642601562 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 CK Egg Salad Sandwich Closed faced egg salad sandwich 983644000097 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 Jacksons Egg Salad Closed faced egg salad sandwich 983642540991 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 CK Chicken Salad Sandwich Closed faced chicken salad sandwich on a croissant 983644100032 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044 Jacksons Chicken Salad Closed faced chicken salad sandwich on a croissant 983642541561 24039, 24040, 24043, 24044

Treasure Valley stores that sold the sandwiches include:

Jacksons, which has dozens of convenience stores in Ada, Canyon and neighboring counties.

Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise.





Bud’s Marketplace, a Chevron convenience store at 16345 N. Merchant Way, Nampa.





Capitol Distributing said sellers elsewhere in Southwest Idaho include Wild Willy’s in Emmett, EZ Mart in New Plymouth, and Valley Wide stores, which are scattered across southern Idaho.

For a full list that includes stores in Nevada, Utah and other states, find the news release at FDA.gov. Search “Capitol Distributing.”

“No reactions or customer complaints have been recorded to date,” the release said.

Capitol Distributing acquires and delivers thousands of products to convenience-store retailers, including food products it makes at its Caldwell distribution center. It also offers retailers merchandising, laundry, and technology services. In a 2018 news release, Capitol Distributing said it is owned by John Jackson, who also founded Jacksons Food Stores, Jackson Energy and Jackson Jet Center.

Recalls from listeria outbreak now hit Costco, Trader Joe’s, H-E-B and Albertsons

One business had six violations, 3 outstanding: Ada County food service inspections Jan. 23-29, 2024

‘They fed it to them’: Idaho lawmaker worried about cannibalism, because of human compost

Kroger would sell 1/3 of Albertsons’ Idaho stores after merger. Meet the billionaire buyer