Boise area has had 10 police shootings this year. Here’s where, what happened

Officers in the Treasure Valley have shot 10 people this year, and seven of those police shootings were fatal. Six have involved the Boise Police Department, while the Ada County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in two.

With three months still left in the year, Boise police has had a record number of fatal shootings in decades, according to an analysis by the Idaho Statesman.

The following map shows the location of all 10 Boise-area shootings. You can scroll below the map to read related stories to each shooting.

Boise police shoot man holding weapon on I-184

Three days into the year, Boise police shot and injured a man who was “walking in the traffic lanes” on the Interstate 184 Connector near the Flying Wye, according to a Boise police news release. Police said Sgt. Kirk Rush shot the man, Harry Andrews, after Andrews refused officer commands while holding a weapon. Police Chief Ron Winegar previously declined to comment on the type of weapon or where Andrews’ gunshot wound was.

Boise police chief discusses shooting of man walking on I-184: ‘Officer felt threatened’

Boise police identify sergeant in I-184 shooting. He was part of a shooting 7 months ago

Boise police fatally shoot suspect at Texas Roadhouse

The first fatal shooting of the year happening later in January, when Boise police officers and Idaho Department of Correction fugitive recovery agents tracked down Eli Nash, who had a warrant out for “absconding his parole,” Winegar said. Police found Nash in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse in the Meridian Crossroads mall area. Nash was a registered sex offender.

While taking Nash into custody, Winegar said that he “appeared to have a handgun.” Officer Kip Paporello discharged his weapon at Nash, killing him; Winger said that Paporello “was forced to discharge” when he saw that Nash had a handgun.

Boise police shooting results in fatality. Suspect ‘produced a weapon,’ officials say

Ada County coroner IDs man shot, killed by Boise police in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

For Boise police officer who killed wanted man Monday, a second shooting in 3 months

Police chase, shoot suspect near Timberline High

A Boise police officer and Ada County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons at a man in March who “appeared to discharge” a weapon at them following a chase that ended near Timberline High School at the intersection of East Boise Avenue and Apple Street, Winegar said at a news conference. The suspect, Gavin Donithorne, sent “threatening messages” to his family, Boise police said in a news release, and was traveling from Oregon to Boise.

Following the incident, Boise police found a BB gun near the site of the shooting. Winegar said the weapon looked “very, very real,” but police said they weren’t sure whether it had been the gun Donithorne held.

Police shoot man near Timberline High School in Boise after he ‘appeared’ to fire gun

Boise police name 22-year-old suspect shot by officers after car chase near Timberline HS

Suspect fatally shot after stabbing officer

A confrontation in April between an Ada County sheriff’s deputy and an individual walking on Interstate 84 resulted in one officer being stabbed and the man, Jared Decker, shot dead, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Decker was walking alongside the highway near Eisenman Road with a bike and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, refused to listen to officers to get off the highway. After being taken into custody, Decker swung at Deputy Todd Nelson and stabbed him with a knife, which prompted another deputy to fatally shoot Decker, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said. The sheriff’s office hasn’t named the deputy who shot Decker.

Man dies in confrontation with Ada County Sheriff’s deputies on I-84; one deputy injured

Update: Man stabbed Ada County deputy before being shot on Interstate 84, police say

Ada County deputy stabbed in I-84 incident, hit by friendly fire when suspect was killed

Boise police fatally shoot 22-year-old in head

Boise police shot 22-year-old Payton Wasson on a June Saturday morning after they approached what police described as a “suspicious vehicle” in downtown Boise at 5th and Main streets, according to a Boise police news release. Wasson fled from the vehicle, and after ignoring police commands to stop, Officer Chance Feldner shot Wasson in the head, Winegar said during a news conference.

Wasson later died in a hospital. Police said they recovered a firearm next to Wasson.

Coroner identifies man shot in head by police in downtown Boise. He died in hospital

Boise police identify officer in fatal shooting. ‘I understand frustration,’ chief says

‘They have no shame’: Boise protesters critical of police at rally over fatal shooting

After shootings, questions raised about Boise’s interim police oversight office, director

Boise police fatally shot 22-year-old suspect one month ago. What we still don’t know

Fatal police shootings in Boise spur questions about department’s lethal force policy

North End shootout ends with suspect dead

Police responded to a call in the late hours of a July evening to an armed individual in the North End. After arriving, police were immediately engaged in gunfire, according to the Boise Police Department. An officer shot and killed the suspect, Macey Juker, at the scene.

The Statesman later reported that Juker was treated for an “alcohol-related seizure” the day before the shooting.

Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with Boise police in North End

‘Didn’t feel real’: Boise residents describe seeing suspect, hearing police shootout

Coroner ID’s man killed by Boise police, who ‘encountered a subject firing a rifle’

Boise police identify officers involved in fatal North End shootout

Before fatal police shootout, EMTs tried to treat Boise man for ‘alcohol-related seizure’

Boise police fatally shoot man near Boise State

Boise police officers shot a man at the Morrison Park Apartments near Boise State University in August after they said the suspect, Christian Johnson, charged them with a weapon.

Police said they received a call from Johnson asking for police assistance, and after arriving at his apartment, he came downstairs with “several” sharp weapons. Cpl. Andrew Johnson and Officer Garrett Miller fired their guns at Christian Johnson, who died in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Boise police shoot, kill man in downtown shooting near Boise State University

Ada County coroner identifies man fatally shot by police in downtown Boise

Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting near Boise State University last week

Garden City police deescalate shootout

Garden City police responded to a call in August of multiple shots inside a home after an individual was walking past the house and a juvenile began firing at them, Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said in a news conference. Police arrived at the house and were fired on by a 16- and 18-year-old, and police returned fire.

The 18-year-old said he stopped shooting when he realized it was the police in the house, according to police. Garden City police also said the 16-year-old told officers he’d been awake for two days on methamphetamine and thought someone was breaking in.

No one was injured in the incident.

After police shooting in Garden City, 2 people have been arrested. The older one is 18

Garden City teens shot at police officers, prosecutors say. Bonds were set at $3M total

Nampa police fatally shoot man in ‘mental crisis’

Nampa police in August received a report that a man had run away from a hospital and had been in a “mental crisis,” Police Chief Curt Shankel told the Statesman. Police located the man, Adam Michael Trejo, holding knives in a nearby McDonald’s parking lot, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Police initially reported that he “lunged” at an officer with the knives, which prompted an officer to discharge a weapon. Police later corrected themselves, saying Trejo had lunged at a nearby citizen.

Nampa police fatally shoot man who ‘came at the officer with a knife.’ No one else injured

Nampa man killed by police identified. He lunged at citizen with knife, not at officer

Star police shoot ‘suicidal’ man waving gun

Star police shot Christoffer Huffman in September after receiving a report that a man was in a field making “suicidal statements and threatening to harm himself,” according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Huffman was waving around a gun and pointing it to his head, and eventually, police heard a gunshot, and Huffman fell to the ground. Huffman sat back up and started waving the gun around, prompting police to shoot him, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was transferred to a hospital, where he later died.

Update: Ada coroner identifies man shot and killed by Star police Thursday evening

Police accountability stories

In response to the many police shootings in Boise this year, the Statesman has delved deeper into police accountability. Some of those stories are below, including a look into the Boise Police Department’s lethal force protocols and the investigation into potential racism within the Boise Police Department.

Boise police racism investigation outlined problems. What the law firm found

Fatal police shootings in Boise spur questions about department’s lethal force policy

Boise police have had more fatal shootings this year than in decades, data shows

Boise picks police oversight director, strives for ‘accountability’ amid shootings