Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $68, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 8.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BCC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BCC to post earnings of $2.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 296.83%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BCC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 46.5% higher within the past month. BCC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BCC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

We can also see that BCC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Wood industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



