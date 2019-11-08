The Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Share Price Is Up 96% And Shareholders Are Holding On

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) shareholders have seen the share price rise 96% over three years, well in excess of the market return (40%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 40% , including dividends .

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Boise Cascade actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 10% per year. In this instance, recent extraordinary items impacted the earnings.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It could be that the revenue growth of 9.8% per year is viewed as evidence that Boise Cascade is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Boise Cascade, it has a TSR of 104% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Boise Cascade has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 40% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2.0% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Boise Cascade in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

