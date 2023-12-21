This Boise company made a name for itself by building container homes. Then, it vanished

A Boise startup that built homes from shipping containers rose to national acclaim five years ago.

Today, the company has all but disappeared.

In 2019, workers at IndieDwell drove one of its steel prototypes from Idaho to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to be displayed at an innovative housing show with a view of the Washington Monument. The shipping-container home manufacturer had caught the attention of then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who later unloaded praise while touring the company’s first factory in Caldwell.

“My expectation when I heard about container homes is that they would look like containers that somebody had painted over and put a few amenities in,” Carson said while walking through a three-bedroom shipping-container home. “This is completely different. This is transformative, and it looks like a small site-built home. It’s been done very well and (there’s) a lot of creativity involved here.”

Carson’s visit came amid a flurry of news stories about the startup, including a feature in Business Insider and a mention in The New York Times, which noted the company’s commitment to sustainability and to building affordable housing units as housing costs skyrocketed nationwide.

The price of one of IndieDwell’s two-bedroom, one-bath, 640-square-foot homes was $65,000 uninstalled, the Statesman reported in 2018.

An unfinished home IndieDwell made from three shipping containers.

IndieDwell homes a ‘really innovative product’

At first, the concept appeared to be working. It was highlighted in a January 2019 article in the Statesman.

“IndieDwell has developed a really innovative product,” said Brian Woodward, then-chief operating officer of Leap Housing, a Boise-based nonprofit that creates affordable housing. “I think they will be kind of a living museum that people will be able to see right in our backyard.”

The Statesman that month spoke to one Boise couple who downsized from their home in East Boise to move into one of IndieDwell’s smaller, energy-efficient steel containers.

The family added a separate garage and a 480-square-foot apartment, also made from shipping containers.

“We were really taken by the concept,” Jo Burgoon told the Statesman. “It does a really good job of keeping the temperature constant.”

But not long after, the company’s Caldwell factory, at 3520 Arthur St., closed in 2021, laying off 61 employees. The second factory the company had opened, in Pueblo, Colorado, in 2020, closed in May 2023 with no reopening date, the Pueblo Chieftan reported.

Autumn Munson, center, caulked the exterior frames of an IndieDwell home in the third stage of the production line. Stages one and two included cutting the openings for windows and doors and installing steel frames around them.

IndieDwell vacates its Boise headquarters

Despite the sudden closures elsewhere, this past summer IndieDwell held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in the Imperial Valley in Southern California.

Back in Boise, where the company is headquartered, its future is more unclear than ever.

When a Statesman reporter visited the company’s corporate address at 217 S. 11th Street in Boise in late November, an employee of a separate company housed in the same building said IndieDwell, once located on the second floor, had moved out about two weeks prior. He wasn’t aware of any forwarding address, and the space appeared vacated.

Calls to the company’s phone number were greeted with an automated message: “We could not complete your call. Please try again.”

Emails to several officials listed on the company’s website each got a similar automated response that said the message couldn’t be delivered because the address couldn’t be found. Scott Flynn, one of IndieDwell’s founders, did not respond to phone calls from the Statesman. Flynn started the business as a public benefit corporation in 2016 with Pete Gombert, who also could not be reached.

The company’s website hasn’t been updated in years. It still lists Chris Blanchard, former sales and marketing manager at IndieDwell in Boise, as its spokesperson. Blanchard was laid off over two years ago when the Caldwell factory closed.

He told the Statesman that he suspects high costs and underpricing may have spelled the demise of the company, once a vanguard in affordable housing solutions.

“The idea was to provide low-cost affordable housing quickly in markets across the country that had high demand,” Blanchard said by phone. “Except they just ended up underpricing everything, and that led to problems.”

