Boise Fire Department pulls driver from wrecked car. See the dramatic late-night rescue

An 18-year-old man became trapped inside his car late Saturday after crashing into a tree, but Boise firefighters came to his rescue.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a Boise police officer saw a vehicle traveling east on Interstate 84 at more than 100 mph, according to a Boise Police Department news release. After turning on emergency lights, the officer said they lost sight of the car when the driver took an exit onto North Curtis Road. The officer then pursued the vehicle and found the driver had crashed into a tree, according to Boise police.

A juvenile passenger was able to escape the vehicle, but the driver remained pinned inside.

The Boise Fire Department responded and worked to rescue the man. A video from the department showed firefighters freeing him by cutting off the roof of the vehicle.

Officials said both people were taken to a local hospital. They were in stable condition as of Sunday evening,

Law enforcement has opened an investigation and charges are pending for the driver.

“Due to emergency lights being initiated by Boise Police prior to the crash, the crash reconstruction investigation is being handled by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office,” the Boise Police Department said in a new release.