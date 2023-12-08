Boise Fire investigates blaze at Walmart on Overland Road

A structural fire closed the Walmart at the 8300 block of Overland Road on Thursday afternoon, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the store at about 5:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke from an active fire in the back corner of the building. Functioning smoke detectors allowed all employees and customers to escape from the building unharmed, resulting in no injuries, according to the department.

Fire crews quickly confirmed that there were no victims inside the building and worked to extinguish the fire, remaining on the scene for several hours. The fire damage was contained to the location of the fire, Boise Fire said, but the rest of the store sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there was no answer when the Idaho Statesman called to confirm if the store would remain closed on Friday.