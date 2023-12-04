Boise firefighters deal with steep, snowy terrain in crash rescue on Bogus Basin Road

Boise firefighters rescued a man from a crashed vehicle on Bogus Basin Road on Friday afternoon as they dealt with snowy conditions and tricky terrain, officials said in a Facebook post.

The Boise Fire Department shared photos of the rescue effort on social media over the weekend. According to the department’s post, it received a request for aid from Idaho State Police and Boise County Sheriff’s Office for a crash between mileposts 10 and 11, about 2 miles downhill from the Stack Rock trailhead.

Photos show a red SUV that had gone off the road, down a steep embankment and into a stand of trees. The circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Officials said Friday snow and the steep hillside made the rescue challenging. Firefighters were lowered about 100 yards down the embankment, where they removed the man from the wrecked vehicle and transported him back up the embankment to an ambulance.

No further details were given on the man’s condition. Officials said he was the sole occupant of the car.

The department said Bogus Basin ski patrol members were key in coordinating the rescue response and assessing the patient for injuries before fire crews arrived.