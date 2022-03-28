🌱 Boise Garden Show + State Website + Staffed Fire Station

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, John Braese, your host of the Boise Daily.

Numerous Boise residents may have new ideas for their yard after attending the Boise Flower & Garden show over the weekend. The state has a new website for schedules of meetings and a number of people took to walking to assist Meals on Wheels. A dormant fire station will soon have staff and eight months ago was a sad day for a Fruitland family.

Here are the top stories today in Boise:

In addition to Boise downtown packed with fans of TreeFort, gardeners and lovers of great yards also were searching for parking as the Boise Flower & Garden show offered displays of outdoor living. KIVI-TV's Steve Dent was among the many celebrating spring fever. (Idaho News 6 Boise Twin Falls) The state has unveiled a new website for those looking for a centralized spot for the public to access information about state public meetings. IdahoEdNews reporter Clark Corbin was present as Idaho Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf introduced the new Townhall.Idaho.gov site. (idahoednews.org) The March for Meals walk was back on Saturday after taking a year off due to COVID-19. KTVB-TV staff report 467 people walked to raise money for Metro Meals On Wheels at Kleiner Park in Meridian. (ktvb.com) A fire station without staffing for years will soon see firefighters 24/7. BoiseDev senior reporter Margaret Carmel writes the Hidden Springs station will soon see staffing to cover the Ada County area after the homes built in the area now generate tax dollars to staff the facility. (boisedev) Friday marked a sad day as eight months have not passed since five-year-old Michael Vaughn disappeared from the streets of Fruitland. KIDO-AM's Kevin Miller speaks with law enforcement officials in Fruitland regarding the status of the nationwide search for "monkey". (kidotalkradio)

A number of speakers will discuss the 45 medieval and Renaissance manuscripts (13th to 15th centuries) are located within the University of Southern California Libraries’ Special Collections Department. (3:30 p.m.)

The Warm Springs Counseling Center offers a group for girls to have a safe place for self expression. The purpose of the group is to maintain authentic connection with peers in the community, strengthen self-esteem, abandon self-doubt, and give opportunities for genuine self-expression through verbal sharing and creative activity. (5 pm)

The Idea of Nature Public Lecture series presents “Losing Ground: Wildfire and the Limits of Disaster” with Dr. Stephanie LeMenager, the Barbara and Carlisle Moore Professor of English and professor of environmental studies at the University of Oregon. (5 pm)

The Garden City City Council will convene Monday evening. (6 pm)

Boxer Lovers Rescue: "Was looking back through some old posts like from 2014 and found a picture of my boy Duke that we adopted. He hasn't changed much-just got a bit of gray. and the other is our rotten child Raven." (Facebook)

Radio Boise: "Did you know you can enjoy live music and support your friendly local people-powered radio this week? Ask one of our amazing volunteers about our dip jar—conveniently located at our merch station at Radioland!" (Instagram)

BOISE FARMERS MARKET: "NEXT Saturday!!! We can’t wait!.#Repost @wilseyranch with @make_repost・・・Who else is excited for @boisefarmersmarket in 9 days?" (Instagram)

Boise State Public Radio: "Libraries, an abortion bill, Caldwell Police and the FBI, Micron, Chad Daybell, Ammon Bundy, shipping containers in Garden City, the rising cost of rent, and a public records lawsuit over a school shooting in Idaho." (Facebook)

Boise State ISA: "One week left for the annual food song and dance festival!!! RSVP now by going to the link in our bio if you haven’t yet." (Instagram)

Taxes in Retirement Seminar on 3/29 & 3/31 (March 29)

