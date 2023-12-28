Boise gas is approaching $3. Here’s where to find the cheapest gas in the Treasure Valley

Boise residents will be ringing in the new year with renewed hope of a cheaper gas at the pump. For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 — which resulted in record gas prices worldwide — gas prices in the Treasure Valley are approaching the $3 mark.

GasBuddy, a website that crowdsources local gas prices, is reporting that two Boise-area gas stations were sitting at $3.02 per gallon as of Thursday morning:

The falling gas prices are a welcome reprieve for the holiday season, with 115.2 million Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, including approximately 660,000 Idahoans. According to AAA, 90% of those travelers are expected to travel by car.

Other cheap gas options in the Treasure Valley

Including the two Costcos listed above, which lead the pack for the cheapest gas in the valley, there are 10 locations offering gas at $3.15 or cheaper. Here are the rest of them:

How does Boise compare to the rest of the country?

Boise and other Treasure Valley residents can be thankful for cheaper-than-average prices compared to the national average.

While Boise’s cheapest prices are inching closer to the $3 mark, the average gas price across Idaho is $3.21 per gallon, according to AAA. That mark is 9 cents per gallon above the national average.

But just a month ago, the average price in Idaho was $3.63, meaning prices throughout the Gem State have dropped by 41 cents. Idaho is also still below the most expensive states, with Hawaii still seeing average gas prices of $4.68 and California at $4.65.