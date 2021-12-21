A Boise group home worker sexually abused disabled residents. His sentence? Probation

A former employee of a Boise group home who confessed to abusing disabled residents has received a suspended sentence and 10 years of probation.

Christopher Bleily, 25, of Boise, was issued a 10-year prison sentence, with two years fixed, on Dec. 14 after pleading guilty to charges of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Judge Patrick Miller suspended that sentence, however, and placed Bleily on probation for 10 years.

Bleily also was ordered to complete 60 days of jail time, with the option of requesting early release after completing a substance abuse program.

In January 2020, prosecutors charged Bleily with rape and attempted rape after he confessed to police officers that he had abused two disabled residents at the group home while he worked there in 2014, according to The Associated Press. At a probable cause hearing, an Ada County prosecutor said Bleily’s victims were both nonverbal.

The charges Bleily was sentenced on this month were part of a plea agreement.